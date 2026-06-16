Floyd Mayweather Facing Felony Charges Over Luxury Watch Purchase

Floyd Mayweather is in hot water yet again.

Just last month, Mayweather made headlines involving a separate legal matter. In March 2026, a judge ordered him to pay $1 million in back child support to an exotic dancer he previously had a relationship with.

Now, Mayweather is facing two felony charges for passing a bad check in Nevada.

Floyd Mayweather | IMAGO / MediaPunch

Mayweather facing check fraud charges

According to court records obtained by ESPN, Mayweather is facing charges stemming from a $200,000 watch purchase at Gold and Beyond, a luxury resale store in Las Vegas, where Mayweather purchased the Audemars Piguet watch on December 25, 2024.

The complaint alleges that Mayweather purchased the watch "knowing that the check would not be paid when presented," and for providing the check knowing he "had insufficient money, property, or credit" in the account to pay the balance.

Prosecutors officially charged Mayweather with "theft, value $100,000 or greater" and "draw or pass check with intent to defraud, value $1,200 or greater." Mayweather's counsel attended his Clark County Court hearing on Monday in his absence.

Attorneys obtained by Gold and Beyond explained the reason why the complaint was only just filed this February.

"The reason for the delay is that my guy trusted Mayweather and was trying to give him every opportunity to make good on that. And it got to the point where he wasn't getting responses and wasn't getting money for a watch that Mayweather had for well over a year."

The undefeated former champion has a plethora of ongoing legal issues, including a reported $7 million tax debt, a suit against his former business manager, and a $340 million suit against Showtime, among others. In addition to questions about his legal and financial issues, there are also questions regarding his upcoming fights.

Mayweather due back in the ring

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Mayweather is scheduled to return to the ring later this month against kickboxer Mike Zambidis in Athens, Greece. The two will engage in an eight-round exhibition fight on June 27th that's set to be broadcast on DAZN. Mayweather has not fought since 2024, when he competed in another exhibition against John Gotti III.

Mayweather is also due to take on another boxing legend, Mike Tyson. A number of supposed fight dates for the exhibition have come and gone, with the latest Mayweather vs Tyson postponement due to a hand injury Tyson sustained in training.

Mayweather is also set to take on Manny Pacquiao in a professional fight this year, with the latest update suggesting the two will pair off on September 25th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

As for Mayweather's legal issues, we'll just need to hope everything gets sorted out in time for his fights.