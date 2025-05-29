Terence Crawford's Purse Reveal For Canelo Alvarez Fight Leaves Ak & Barak Stunned
On September 13, 2025, two of the biggest stars in the sport of boxing will be going toe-to-toe in what's the most anticipated fight of the rest of this year.
Of course, this is the showdown between Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez, who are among the pound-for-pound best fighters in the world right now. However, while nobody can deny how great both Canelo and Crawford are, nor what they've already accomplished in the sport, there's no denying that Canelo is the clear A-side in this fight.
This is because Canelo has blossomed into a global megastar and arguably the face of boxing, which is owed to him fighting some past legends of the sport like Floyd Mayweather, having a huge Mexican fan base, and having a fighting style that is conducive to entertainment and attracting eyeballs.
Crawford, on the other hand, is a man of few words and lets his fighting do the talking for him. While this is not a bad thing, it also isn't great for making him a household name and bona fide PPV draw.
Boxers are typically compensated relative to their star power. This is why it's no surprise that Canelo is reportedly getting paid somewhere around $100-$150 million to fight Crawford in September.
However, Crawford revealed that he's getting a sliver of Canelo's expected fight purse during his appearance on a May 28 episode of Ring Champs with Ak & Barak.
"I got $10 million for that [Canelo] fight," Crawford said on the podcast. When one of the podcast hosts accused him of lying, he added, "I'm doing it for the opportunity, baby, the legacy. The legacy outweighs the money."
While $10 million isn't chump change by any means, it's difficult to wrap one's head around the fact that Crawford would be making this purse if Canelo is reportedly going to earn nine figures.
Still, Crawford's comment about legacy proves that money isn't the most important aspect of this bout for him.
