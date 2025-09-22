Floyd Mayweather Shares Clear Terence Crawford vs Canelo Alvarez Rematch Stance
Undefeated boxing legend and former five-division world champion Floyd "Money" Mayweather has a knack for keeping his name in the headlines, even though he hasn't fought in a professional bout since facing former UFC champion Conor McGregor in 2017.
Sometimes this is directly owed to what Mayweather is up to. Whether it's filing a lawsuit against a supercar dealer, potentially getting seen with a famous ex-girlfriend on his yacht, winning a lucrative sports bet, or agreeing to fight former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson in an exhibition bout that's slated to take place in 2026, the 48-year-old is always in the news cycle.
Sometimes, Mayweather doesn't have to do anything to get his name brought back up in conversations. Sometimes his greatness speaks for itself, which was the case in the aftermath of Terence Crawford's unanimous decision victory over Canelo Alvarez on September 13.
When speaking in his post-fight press conference, Canelo (who lost to Crawford and Mayweather said, "I think Crawford is way better than Floyd Mayweather."
This has sparked debates about whether Mayweather or Crawford has had the better career, or which would win if they fought in their respective primes.
Floyd Mayweather Speaks on Potential Crawford vs. Canelo Rematch
Mayweather did a recent interview with TMZ Sports, which was published on September 21. At one point in the discussion, Mayweather was asked his thoughts on that iconic Canelo vs Crawford Netflix fight.
"It's good for boxing. It was exciting, the best man won," Mayweather said of his reaction to Canelo fighting Crawford.
When asked whether Canelo was "washed up" at 35 years old, Mayweather added, "Oh, I don't know. You know, boxing is a lot of wear and tear on the body. Maybe so. I'm not really sure."
MORE: Canelo Alvarez New WBC Ranking Sparks Terence Crawford Rematch Questions
Then Mayweather was asked whether he would have interest in seeing a rematch between Canelo and Crawford, or if he thought it would just go the same way as the first bout.
"I don't know. It's up to those two guys. If they want to do a rematch, do a rematch. If not, keep it moving," he replied.
"I'm pretty sure I would watch it, if they did [the rematch]. I'm pretty sure I would," Mayweather added.
It will be fascinating to see whether a rematch ends up being the next move for Canelo and Crawford. Given how successful the first bout was (and how lucrative it was for each guy), one wouldn't blame them for wanting to run it back.
