Official Reveals Key Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis Details That Fans Already Saw Coming
Gervonta Davis vs Jake Paul was recently shifted to Miami, Florida from Atlanta, Georgia. The bout on November 14, set to be broadcast on Netflix, will take place at the Kaseya Center in Miami.
The physical disparity between the two fighters has previously raised eyebrows. Standing at 6' 1", Paul's last fight was at crusierweight against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Meanwhile, Davis is 5' 5" and fights in the lightweight division (135 lbs), where he currently holds the WBA title.
Georgia State Athletic Commission refused to sanction the bout, resulting in the location shift. The Florida State Athletic Commission, the governing body that will now oversee the contest, has revealed a key stipulation regarding Davis vs Paul.
Official details Gervonta Davis vs Jake Paul rule
The Executive Director of the Florida State Athletic Commission, Timothy Shipman, told USA Today, "You can't do a fight like that as a pro fight. It'll be an exhibition fight."
He added, "I’m looking at the details right now. I mean, it’s happening pretty fast. But I am sure there will be other stipulations because you can’t do it with the same requirements."
Paul has a pro record of 12-1-0 with seven knockout wins. His last two fights have been against 58-year-old Mike Tyson and Chavez Jr. He got ranked at cruiserweight after the win against Chavez Jr. Paul, though, surprisingly has decided to square off against Davis, who last had a majority decision draw against Lamont Roach Jr.
Paul's record remains under the scrutiny as the boxing world is yet to be sold on 'The Problem Child'. His bout against Davis, though, shows why he is such a marketing genius and can grab the eyeballs of the fans.
Eddie Hearn says Jake Paul is risking Anthony Joshua fight with Gervonta Davis showdown
Paul was in talks to take on former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua before he decided to clash against 'Tank' Davis. Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn has sounded off on the decision, claiming getting chinned by Davis would dismiss a future Joshua fight.
He told Sky Sports, "They've come on to me and said we want to make that fight. I said I can't make that fight until you've fought Gervonta Davis in this exhibition."
"If you get chinned by Gervonta Davis, don't think you're fighting Anthony Joshua, it's ridiculous. So we'd rather they didn't take that fight if we're going to make the [AJ] fight."- Eddie Hearn
