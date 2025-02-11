Former World Champion Claims Oleksandr Usyk Wouldn’t Have Beaten Past Greats Like Muhammad Ali And George Foreman
Oleksandr Usyk is often regarded as one of the greatest fighters of the modern era. The Ukrainian has become the undisputed champion in the cruiserweight and heavyweight divisions.
He is the first undisputed champion of the four-belt era and has beaten both Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury twice.
Overall, he possesses an amazing resume. However, former three weight world champion Duke McKenzie doubts that Usyk would've beaten the likes of Muhammad Ali, George Foreman, and other past greats.
Speaking on talkSPORT, McKenzie said:
Unfortunately for Oleksandr Usyk, he is not an all-time great. He is a modern great. We are in this four belt era, because he has won all of them at cruiserweight and heavyweight, it makes him a modern day great. But unfortunately for Usyk, he doesn't have enough dance partners like Muhammad Ali, George Foreman, Joe Frazier and Earnie Shavers. Any of those guys I have just named, Usyk wouldn't have beaten them. And that is my honest opinion.
Oleksandr Usyk has dominated two weight divisions in boxing, taking on some of the best fighters of the modern era. Any fighter is yet to find a chink in the Ukrainian's armor. And despite often being the smaller man in the heavyweight division, Usyk has bamboozled his opponents.
McKenzie thinks Usyk is not as battle-tested as some of the fighters from the previous era. In Usyk's defense, he has made easy work of every opponent he has faced. Usyk's current record is 23-0-0 with 14 knockouts.
