Jake Paul Predicts Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford; Confirms Gervonta Davis Talks
Canelo vs Crawford is set for September 13 in a clash that has the boxing world buzzing.
Alvarez is coming off a lackluster outing against William Scull. While he won a unanimous decision to become the undisputed super middleweight champion, both fighters have been criticized for the lack of action in the fight.
Jake Paul has now shared his take on the fight. Paul recently had a press conference for his bout against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, and 'The Problem Child' was asked about Canelo vs Scull. Paul claimed he'd beat Alvarez, saying:
I would have beat Canelo. And this is what I've been saying, he's over the hill.
Asked about whether Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford will be more entertaining than the Scull fight, he said:
Oh, for sure. Obviously, Crawford is a great fighter, Canelo is a great fighter. We just saw them coming off some boring a** fights. They're probably just gonna sit there and dance for 12 rounds.
Jake Paul was also asked about a rumored fight with Gervonta Davis. Promoter Eddie Hearn has teased the fight and Paul responded:
We're working on it behind the scenes to make it happen. Obviously, that's a fight where fans are gonna win. It's gonna be the biggest event of the year. We're working on it but it'd be an exhibition most likely.
