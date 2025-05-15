Teofimo Lopez Rips Canelo Alvarez, Reveals Pick For Canelo vs Crawford Winner
Teofimo Lopez is a one of the more polarizing figures in boxing, and that continues as he spoke out about two of the top pound-for-pound boxers in the world today.
On Instagram, Lopez (22-1, 13 KOs) addressed Canelo Alvarez and his team, saying that he got kicked off their team. In that same video, he picked Terence Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) to beat Alvarez, despite the long-standing beef between the two.
"Imma pick Crawford cause let's say he beats Canelo, that gives me ammunition so when I fight him."- Lopez
The current WBO and Ring Magazine junior welterweight champion trained with Alvarez (63-2-2, 63 KOs) and his trainer, Eddy Reynoso, about five months ago and announced that the two parties split ahead of his fight against Arnold Barboza Jr.
The 27-year-old also took jabs at the undisputed super-middleweight champion, criticizing his boxing style and his last performance against William Scull on May 3rd.
Canelo vs Crawford was originally announced for Sept. 12th. However, earlier this week, Turki Alalshikh said that the bout will instead take place on Sept. 13th in either Las Vegas, New York or Los Angeles.
The fight will now happen on the same night as a UFC Noche card in Mexico, which could pose a potential conflict with UFC President Dana White, who was supposed to be promoting the Canelo vs Crawford bout.
The Latest Boxing News
Date & Location For Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach Rematch Reportedly Set
Kyrone Davis Picks Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Winner
Manny Pacquiao's 'Disgraceful' Return To Boxing Put On Blast By Analyst
Top Boxing Trainer Makes Worrying Manny Pacquiao Return Fight Prediction