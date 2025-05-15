Teddy Atlas Predicts Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Winner
Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford are set to face off in a blockbuster super middleweight showdown on September 13. The undisputed 168 lbs title will be on the line for the contest.
Canelo and Crawford have achieved almost everything in the sport and are two modern day greats. The Mexican is the current undisputed super middleweight champion, becoming it for the second time in his career after his win against William Scull.
Fans and experts have begun making their picks for who will win the contest. Some have pointed out that the 168 lbs division could be too much of a jump for Crawford to handle. Others, though, are confident that 'Bud' has the skills to get the job done.
Legendary trainer Teddy Atlas has now offered his expert opinion on the matter. He has backed Crawford since rumors began about the fight and remains steadfast in his pick today.
Speaking on THE FIGHT with Teddy Atlas, he said:
I liked Crawford before Canelo looked not so good in his last fight. I just think Crawford is really special. I think Canelo is really good. I think Crawford is special. I know he hasn't fought that resume that everyone wants. But you have that ingredient, I think he has it.
Altas also addressed criticism about Crawford's performance against Israil Madrimov. He claimed that 'Bud' wasn't familiar with the weight class and needed some time to settle. Atlas also compared Crawford to Sugar Ray Leonard, saying 'Bud' has some extra characteristics which make him special.
Teddy Atlas also claimed that Canelo Alvarez might be on the decline because of his age, or that he isn't motivated enough like he once was. He also outlined Alvarez's losses and close fights, claiming that the Mexican might be a bit overrated.
Atlas is sticking to his guns and backing Crawford to pull off the win against Alvarez in September.
