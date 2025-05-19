Floyd Mayweather’s Uncle Bashes Manny Pacquiao’s Title Shot Against Mario Barrios
Manny Pacquiao is set to make his return to the boxing ring in July, taking on Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight title. This will be Pacquiao's first professional fight since his 2021 defeat to Yordenis Ugas.
Pacquiao hasn't won a fight since his 2019 match against Keith Thurman. 'Pacman' is a legend of the sport, but he's now 46, and making his return immediately into a world championship fight has raised eyebrows.
One person who has criticized the decision to give Pacquiao an immediately title shot is Floyd Mayweather's uncle, Jeff. And in an interview on The Mayweather Channel, he spoke out.
Before I even talk about the fight, it seems that boxing has changed. Because this guy's been retired for what, three or four years.
He continued:
He's done nothing to be fighting for a world title. I don't understand why he's even fighting for a world title.
He was then asked whether it's similar to Floyd Mayweather fighting Conor McGregor in 2017, to which he replied:
Don't get me wrong, he's fighting a world championship in boxing. He's not fighting someone like Conor, he was whole different breed. He was just the number one guy in the UFC.
When further asked about Pacquiao, Jeff Mayweather added:
He's done nothing actually to be fighting for a world title other than his name or what he's done in the past. I mean his name is legendary but you still have guys that are fighting right now to get that number 1 spot. And you have some guy that hasn't fought in so many years that just jumps up and takes your spot and may win a world title.
