Tony Bellew Names The Boxer With The Deadliest Right Hand
Daniel Dubois has been on a roll ever since losing to Oleksandr Usyk back in August 2023, and the Englishman is now getting high praise from his fellow countrymen.
Following his recent run of form, former world champion Tony Bellew is giving the IBF heavyweight champion the highest of compliments. Bellew told CardPlayer that the 27-year-old has the most deadly right hand in boxing today.
Bellew even said that Dubois has a more lethal right hand than the undisputed super-bantamweight champion, Naoya Inoue.
His right hand is an extremely dangerous shot. He's very powerful. Naoya Inoue is another one. But for the one shot, Daniel Dubois’ right hand is probably the most deadly right hand in boxing."- Bellew told CardPlayer
The comments come after Dubois' (22-2, 21 KOs) knockout win over Anthony Joshua on September 21st, 2024. Since losing to Usyk (23-0, 14 KOs) on August 6th, 2023, "Dynamite" has stopped the likes of Jarrell Miller, Filip Hrgović, and the aforementioned Joshua (28-4, 25 KOs).
Dubois is now preparing for a rematch against Usyk on July 19th at Wembley Stadium. Tensions have already boiled over between the two, with the Englishman pushing the unified champion during the first face-off.
We will have to see if that right hand will play a factor in the rematch.
