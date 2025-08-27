Former Canelo Opponent Rumored To Be Errol Spence’s First Fight Since Crawford Loss
Boxing fans haven't seen Errol Spence Jr in the ring since his 2023 loss to Terence Crawford, but now a former Canelo Alvarez opponent appears to have called Spence out.
Spence was considered one of the top pound-for-pound superstars before his one-sided loss to 'Bud' Crawford in 2023, which was also his first career defeat. He has a record of 28-1-0 with 22 KOs and at 35, there might still be some miles left in him.
And however unlikely, Spence now appears to have received a call-out from a former undisputed world champion.
Jermell Charlo to be Errol Spence's first opponent since Crawford loss?
Jermell Charlo has appeared to call Spence out in a cryptic social media post. Charlo wrote on social media that he has a fight coming up and posted an image of a lion eating a shark.
Spence has often been known as the big fish or the shark during his career. Hence, Charlo's post has left fans scratching their heads.
Charlo, 35-2-1 with 19 KOs, has also been out of action since his 2023 defeat to Canelo. He is a former undisputed champion at 154 lbs. Spence, meanwhile, held three belts at 147 lbs, which he lost against Crawford.
Charlo stepped up in weight to take on Canelo at super middleweight, something Crawford is set to do on September 13.
What Errol Spence has said about Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford
Errol Spence delivered his verdict on Canelo vs Crawford long before the fight was even announced. He backed Crawford to go up in weight and challenge Canelo in the pursuit of greatness. Speaking to the media, Spence said:
If Crawford wanna challenge himself to be great, I am with it. I'd be going with 'Bud' if he fights Canelo. I don't know if he'll win or lose, but I'd definitely be going Crawford. I think if anybody can, he can pull it off. He is chasing greatness, so why not.
Spence also pointed out Canelo's move up through the weight classes to light heavyweight after starting at 147 lbs. Spence claimed Crawford could also do it if Canelo did.
Canelo vs Crawford has since become a reality and the fight has been billed as the fight of the century. It will be broadcast on Netflix and take place at Allegiant Stadium in las Vegas, Nevada.
