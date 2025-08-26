Canelo Alvarez Reveals Jake Paul Stance; Sends Cold Warning To Terence Crawford
Canelo Alvarez snubbed Jake Paul to sign a mega deal with Riyadh Season and is now fighting Terence Crawford. Canelo vs Crawford takes place on September 13 at Allegiant Stadium and will be broadcast worldwide on Netflix.
Paul, meanwhile, has been doing his thing and is coming off a win against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. He will take on Gervonta 'Tank' Davis next in an exhbition, also on Netflix, on November 14.
Alvarez previously claimed that he'd never fight Paul, but while he shuts down talks of a fight it does seem Canelo's stance has softened a notch. The Mexican, though, remains focused on Terence Crawford.
Canelo Alvarez talks Jake Paul and Terence Crawford
Speaking to Fox Sports Deportes, Alvarez said (translated), "I'm not going to fight for money. It doesn't make me richer or poorer, so I'm not interested. Maybe we could see each other at some point, but for now, I like these big fights (Terence Crawford). They fill me with pride."
Canelo also sent a vicious warning to Crawford, saying, "Everything about the fight is incredible. I want to continue making history, and Crawford (Terence) will feel the true power of my fists."
Ahead of his May 3 fight against William Scull, Canelo claimed that the time is not right for him to fight Paul yet, saying:
You need to play your cards. I won't even call that a fight. It's an event for me. But it's not the moment.
Jake Paul, meanwhile, claimed that Turki Alalshikh threatened Canelo out of a fight against him, saying, "Basically, they threatened to pull Canelo's $300 million contract if he were to fight me. That's how bad they want me out of boxing."
He added, "They can't stand that I am the one doing the biggest events. So they threatened to pull his $300 million contract if he was to fight me. So, I understand where Canelo was coming from and wanting to secure the bread for his family."
Jake Paul's Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford prediction
The boxing world is buzzing about Canelo vs Crawford and Paul has already shared his prediction for the fight. 'The Problem Child' hailed both fighters quality but foresaw a boring 12-round snoozefest, telling FightHype, "Obviously, Crawford is a great fighter, Canelo is a great fighter. We just saw them coming off some boring a** fights. They're probably just gonna sit there and dance for 12 rounds."
