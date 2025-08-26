Boxing

Canelo Alvarez Reveals Jake Paul Stance; Sends Cold Warning To Terence Crawford

Canelo Alvarez talks Jake Paul and Terence Crawford.

Apratim Banerjee

May 7, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Canelo Alvarez enters the arena to face Dimitry Bivol (not pictured) in their light heavyweight championship bout at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
May 7, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Canelo Alvarez enters the arena to face Dimitry Bivol (not pictured) in their light heavyweight championship bout at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Canelo Alvarez snubbed Jake Paul to sign a mega deal with Riyadh Season and is now fighting Terence Crawford. Canelo vs Crawford takes place on September 13 at Allegiant Stadium and will be broadcast worldwide on Netflix.

Paul, meanwhile, has been doing his thing and is coming off a win against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. He will take on Gervonta 'Tank' Davis next in an exhbition, also on Netflix, on November 14.

Alvarez previously claimed that he'd never fight Paul, but while he shuts down talks of a fight it does seem Canelo's stance has softened a notch. The Mexican, though, remains focused on Terence Crawford.

Canelo Alvarez talks Jake Paul and Terence Crawford

Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford
IMAGO / Hoganphotos

Speaking to Fox Sports Deportes, Alvarez said (translated), "I'm not going to fight for money. It doesn't make me richer or poorer, so I'm not interested. Maybe we could see each other at some point, but for now, I like these big fights (Terence Crawford). They fill me with pride."

Canelo also sent a vicious warning to Crawford, saying, "Everything about the fight is incredible. I want to continue making history, and Crawford (Terence) will feel the true power of my fists."

Ahead of his May 3 fight against William Scull, Canelo claimed that the time is not right for him to fight Paul yet, saying:

You need to play your cards. I won't even call that a fight. It's an event for me. But it's not the moment.

Jake Paul, meanwhile, claimed that Turki Alalshikh threatened Canelo out of a fight against him, saying, "Basically, they threatened to pull Canelo's $300 million contract if he were to fight me. That's how bad they want me out of boxing."

He added, "They can't stand that I am the one doing the biggest events. So they threatened to pull his $300 million contract if he was to fight me. So, I understand where Canelo was coming from and wanting to secure the bread for his family."

Jake Paul's Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford prediction

The boxing world is buzzing about Canelo vs Crawford and Paul has already shared his prediction for the fight. 'The Problem Child' hailed both fighters quality but foresaw a boring 12-round snoozefest, telling FightHype, "Obviously, Crawford is a great fighter, Canelo is a great fighter. We just saw them coming off some boring a** fights. They're probably just gonna sit there and dance for 12 rounds."

The Latest Boxing News

Terence Crawford Roasted For Physical Appearance Reveal Before Canelo Alvarez Fight

Deontay Wilder Sends Clear Response to Francis Ngannou Fight Callout

Dandy Hats Reveals What Surprised Him Most About Canelo Alvarez; Talks Recent Collab

Jake Paul Claims Tank Davis Is "Taking A Bigger Risk" To Fight Him Than Mayweather Did vs McGregor

Published
Apratim Banerjee
APRATIM BANERJEE

Apratim is a Boxing and Soccer reporter for On SI. He has been in the industry for five years, having also worked for The Sporting News, Sportskeeda, EssentiallySports, and more. After coming from an engineering background, he started pursuing a career in sports media. Apratim also holds an MSc. Sport Marketing degree from Loughborough University London and is a keen practitioner of social media and digital marketing. In his spare time, Apratim likes to play an array of sports and practice calisthenics. He is also an avid enthusiast of improving his martial arts skills.