Former Terence Crawford Opponent Makes Stoppage Prediction For Canelo Alvarez Fight
Opinions and predictions have been pouring in since the Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford fight was announced. The undisputed super middleweight title fight takes place on September 13 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
With Crawford moving up two weight classes, the consensus is that his best chance of winning is to outsmart Canelo, as the Mexican is expected to hold the power advantage over Crawford during the fight.
Both fighters have knockout prowess with Canelo (63-2-2) having 39 KO wins and Crawford (41-0-0) finishing 31 of his fights early. A former opponent of 'Bud' has now delivered a stoppage warning for the fight.
Former Terence Crawford opponent predicts Canelo Alvarez fight
Jeff Horn has now given his Canelo vs Crawford prediction. Crawford won his first world title at welterweight by knocking Horn out in the ninth round of their 2018 contest and Horn reckons Canelo would try to put it on Crawford early and get him out of there.
However, he can also see 'Bud' weathering the storm and outsmarting Canelo, eventually finishing the Mexican in the later rounds.
Horn told Fight Hub TV, "It's either going to be a stoppage early for Canelo, just trying to batter Crawford because of the size difference. Or Crawford outsmarts him in there and clips him and tires him out using his boxing skills and potentially finishes Canelo later in the fight like he did with myself."
Speaking of Crawford's chances of finishing Canelo, he said:
He's got super accurate shots, and if he's able to weather the storm early from Canelo, if that's what Canelo's strategy is, that could tire him out. That would allow a window for Terence Crawford to start seeing if he is able to pick the holes and land the good shots.
Horn added, "He could certainly tire Canelo out and stop him later in the fight. It's definitely possible."
Judges and referee announced for Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford
Canelo vs Crawford is a once in a lifetime fight and needs proper officiating. The Nevada Athletic Commission has approved Veteran Tom Taylor to be inside the ring for the maximum possible 36 minutes of action during the main event of the card.
Tim Cheatham, Max Deluca, and Steve Weisfeld will be the three judges scoring the contest ringside. However, their decision might not be needed as a stoppage seems like a growing possibility.
