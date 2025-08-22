Yoenis Tellez: The Dark Horse Of The Junior Middleweight Division (Exclusive)

👑 WBA SUPER WELTERWEIGHT TITLE PICTURE:



- Champion: Terence Crawford



- Interim champion: Yoenis Tellez. Defends versus Abass Baraou Aug. 23



- Final Eliminator: Jaron Ennis vs. Uisma Lima Oct. 11



1️⃣ It is likely that Crawford doesn't return to 154 and the WBA title becomes… pic.twitter.com/TpSAgRVN3p