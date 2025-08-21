Shakur Stevenson Predicts Jake Paul vs Tank Davis Fight Result
In a surprising turn of events, it was recently announced that Jake Paul will take on 'Tank' Davis in an exhibition bout on November 14.
'The Problem Child' is now 12-1-0 with seven KO wins and is coming off a decision win against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr in his last fight. Paul came in at 199.4 lbs on the scales for the Chavez fight.
Davis, meanwhile, is the 135 lbs division and is often considered a small fighter for that division despite carrying dynamite power in his hands. Hence, the exhibition could be quite the spectacle considering the difference in experience and weight between the two opponents.
Shakur Stevenson breaks down Gervonta Davis vs Jake Paul
Stevenson has now weighed in with his prediction, and he thinks 'Tank' Davis won't be able to knock Paul out due the latter being a much bigger boxer. However, does see Davis outboxing Paul and dismissed any chances of 'The Problem Child' potentially causing an upset.
"I mean, size will play some part of the fight, but if I'm thinking like I'm Tank, I'm probably just gonna try and go out there and outbox him and use my knowledge and IQ against him," said Stevenson to TMZ. "I could see Tank outboxing him and making it look real easy," he added.
[I think Tank wins] by decision. That guy's too big. I don't think he's just gonna knock that guy out. I see him outboxing him. Nah, I don't see [Tank] knocking [Jake] out. No.
Davis is 30-0-1 with 28 KO wins and is one of the most vicious knockout artists in boxing. Stevenson also dismissed Paul potentially landing one significant shot to cause an upset as he believes 'Tank' Davis is too smart to fall into a trap.
Shakur Stevenson won't watch Gervonta Davis vs Jake Paul
When it comes down to the business of boxing, 'The Problem Child' has made significant waves. The purists, though, are yet to be sold and Stevenson seems to be one of them. He claims he won't even watch 'Tank' vs Paul.
"Hell no [I won't watch it]," said Stevenson. "Here's the thing, I got two sides of me. I got a business side and then I got a competitor side."
From the competitive aspect, it doesn't excite me for me to be like, 'Okay, I want to watch it.' But from the business side, I understand as to why would he go that route.
As for his career update, Stevenson named Teofimo Lopez and Lamont Roach Jr as his two potential next opponents.
