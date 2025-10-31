Former UFC Star Earns Comeback Knockout In Dirty Boxing 4
'The Butcher' Bryan Battle became a notable name in the combat sports community as his rise through the UFC garnered some attention. After stringing together some notable and impressive wins, he was moving his way toward becoming a welterweight contender.
However, as Battle was dealing with problems with his weight, leading to fight cancellations, the organization decided to part ways with the American.
Following his departure, Battle joined a combat sports organization known as Dirty Boxing Championship. The selling point of the company is that they compete under mostly boxing rules, in MMA gloves.
Battle made his debut in the organization in August, winning via first-round knockout. Now, the former UFC star has made it two wins in a row.
Bryan Battle Wins Second Dirty Boxing Championship Fight With Comeback KO
On October 30, 2025, Dirty Boxing Championship hosted its fourth official event. In the main event, renowned wrestler Gable Stevenson defeated Billy Swanson inside just 15 seconds.
The co-main event of the night is where Battle featured. The fighter with a 12-2 MMA record took on Nick Kohring, who has an MMA record of 13-2. The pair competed at a weight limit of 185 pounds, with the bout scheduled for three three-minute rounds. However, the fight would not see the second round.
A fast start to the fight would see Kohring pressure the former UFC star against the ropes, before landing a punch that almost sent Battle to the canvas. The worrying period for Battle was quickly turned around, however, as the fighter recovered well to fire back.
A left hand from Battle would be the beginning of the end of the fight, as Kohring was stunned and retreating. Eventually knocking his opponent down, Battle was once again in the driving position.
Kohring rose to one knee following being knocked down, where Battle stood over him. After a momentary pause, Battle threw and landed a short right hand on his downed opponent, earning him a victory as it is considered a legal shot in the promotion.
There were just 48 seconds gone on the clock when the referee called off the bout, meaning Battle has yet to exceed one minute of fight time in each of his two outings in the mixed rules combat organization.
The quick and emphatic win improved Battle's Dirty Boxing Championship record to 2-0, as he is seemingly enjoying life since his departure from the UFC.
