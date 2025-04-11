Franchón Crews-Dezurn Eyes Redemption Signing With Salita Promotions
Franchón Crews-Dezurn, one of the biggest names in women's boxing, has signed with Salita Promotions. Salita Promotions, already home to undisputed heavyweight champion Claressa Shields, has added another impressive women's champion in the signing of Crews-Dezurn.
The Virginia Beach bomber is the current World Boxing Council (WBC) and WBA champion in the super middleweight division. Shields, for her part, welcomed Crews-Dezurn into the stable with a social media post.
However, the WBA currently rates her as her interim champion. Crews-Dezurn has a record of (9-2-0-1) and has not fought since December 15, 2023, when she picked up her world titles with a unanimous ten-round victory over Shadasia Green in Florida.
Earlier that same year she lost in a bid for the undisputed super middlewieght title against Savannah Marshall at the AO Arena in Manchester.
"Franchón Crews-Dezurn is one of the best boxers in the world—strong, resilient, hardworking, and unapologetic, all while carrying herself with class and finesse," said President of Salita Promotions, Dmitriy Salita, in a media statement to KO on SI.
"Her incredible journey embodies the true spirit of sports: an American-born athlete whose multi-talented success continues to inspire generations. I look forward to sensational performances and many world title fights ahead from this great champion."
When pressed, Salita admitted that a rematch with Savannah Marshal is on the radar. However, a tune-up fight might make sense in the near future, given the American fighter's long absence from the ring.
"We want the best fighters in the world, and the Savannah fight makes a lot of sense," he said.
