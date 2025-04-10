Jake Paul Claims Failed Gervonta Davis Fight Was Scheduled, Says Announcement Coming Next Week
Jake Paul planned to call out Gervonta Davis after his fight with Lamont Roach in March. However, Davis vs Roach turned out to become the talking point of the boxing world instead.
It was a contest full of controversy as 'Tank' took a deliberate knee in the ninth but didn't have a knockdown scored against him. The clash ended in a majority draw and Davis retained his WBA lightweight title.
The pair, however, look set to settle the score and have a rematch in June. Jake Paul has revealed he'd look to set a fight date with Davis after 'Tank' handles business with Roach. He told Fight Hub TV:
It was highly talked about and in negotiations and almost ready to make happen. But he now has to do his rematch with Lamont and get that W, then we can run it back. But me and Gervonta were scheduled to fight for sure.
Paul added:
We have an announcement next week. I'm not going to leak anything, we've had these fights pulled twice now at the one-yard line. First Canelo Alvarez, and now Gervonta. I'm just not going to jinx it and say anything.
Jake Paul last fought against 58-year-old Mike Tyson in November 2024 and earned a unanimous decision win. He is currently 11-1-0 with seven knockout wins. Paul has been looking to make waves by fighting someone like Canelo Alvarez or Gervonta Davis, both of whom could be considered the face of boxing. Apart from that, he has also expressed interest in taking on Anthony Joshua.
The Latest Boxing News
Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions Signs Another Female World Champion
WBC Reveals How Much Money Dmitry Bivol Turned Down To Fight David Benavidez
Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano 3 Card Finalized
Lamont Roach Reveals What He Thinks Plagued Gervonta Davis During Fight