Jake Paul Gives Update On Anthony Joshua Fight
Jake Paul stunned the boxing world when he expressed the desire to take on Anthony Joshua. Paul boldly claimed that the former heavyweight champion lost his skills and that he would beat the Brit in a fight.
Paul ruthlessly called out Joshua back on March 20th, saying "I know my boundaries. I want to fight Anthony Joshua -- exclusive -- because I know that I will f----ng beat Anthony Joshua's ass. I know I will beat him. He doesn't have a chin and he has no skill, and he's stiff." The two fighters also shared images to social media captioned "2026."
Yesterday, Paul was attending the press conference for the Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano 3 fight when 'The Problem Child' revealed that a Gervonta Davis showdown fell apart after 'Tank' fought a majority draw against Lamont Roach.
Paul also reaffirmed his stance to fight Joshua, saying:
Yeah, we're going to plan that for 2026. I talked to Anthony on the phone. He called me and said, 'I saw you called me out, let's run it, make it happen.'
Jake Paul last fought Mike Tyson in November 2024 in what was a controversial showdown, not just because of the age difference between the two fighters. Paul earned a decision win in the fight and was even in talks to fight Canelo Alvarez, however, plans fell apart as Turki Alalshikh swooped in to sign Canelo to a four fight deal.
Paul has now moved on from the Canelo fight and has set his sights on Joshua. AJ suffered a brutal knockout defeat in his last outing against Daniel Dubois. That said, the former heavyweight champion remains a fearsome fighter and is one of the biggest draws in boxing. Anthony Joshua is 28-4-0 with 25 knockout wins under his belt.
