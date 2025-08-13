Frank Warren Names 3 Moses Itauma Opponents For After Dillian Whyte Fight

Last time out...



Moses Itauma did this to Mike Balogun 🤯



Do you think he will stop Dillian Whyte? 🤔



Itauma vs Whyte | This Saturday, Live exclusively on @daznboxing | Click the link in bio to buy now 🥊#ItaumaWhyte | #Knockout | #HeavyweightBoxing pic.twitter.com/6COB2TUJJZ