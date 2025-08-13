Frank Warren Names 3 Moses Itauma Opponents For After Dillian Whyte Fight
Boxing heavyweight super-prospect Moses Itauma (12-0, 10 KOs) is facing the toughest test of his career on August 16, when he faces former title challenger Dillian Whyte (31-3, 21 KOs) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Despite Whyte's pedigree and everything he has accomplished in his career to this point, most are already writing him off against the still-20-year-old Itauma, who is one of the brightest heavyweight prospects in the sweet science since Mike Tyson.
What's for sure is that if Itauma gets past Whyte (especially if he does so with ease), just about every fight in the division becomes available to him. While some believe Itauma is ready to compete against the Oleksandr Usyk's and Tyson Fury's of the world right now, the smart choice would likely be to slow his ascension down somewhat, so that he's 100% prepared when those massive fights arrive.
Frank Warren Lists Three Potential Opponents for Moses Itauma After Dillian Whyte
The man who's currently in charge of Itauma's career trajectory is Frank Warren, who is the head man af Queensberry Promotions. And in an August 13 article from BoxingScene's Elliot Worsell, Warren is quoted speaking about potential next opponents for Itauma if he dispatches Whyte on Saturday.
“There are fights out there for him. I like [Otto] Wallin, [Filip] Hrgovic, or [Zhilei] Zhang," Warren said. "I think those three fights are the kinds of fights we’ll be looking at for the next 12 months before we get to next summer and we start talking about some serious top-level guys for world titles. But those three fights make sense to me."
Itauma matching up against either Wallin, Zhang, or Hrgovic would be a massive test and would be fascinating theater for any boxing fan.
When speaking about this upcoming matchup against Whyte, Warren added, “There are fights we can take at the right time and for the right reasons. I’ve got the utmost respect for Dillian, but he’s probably reached a point in his career now when he needs an injection into his career. He needs a fast-forward button put on his career.
“For me, it’s the perfect fight for Moses, because if he goes and beats Dillian, he’s beaten someone who was number one with the WBC and has boxed at the highest level. If he beats him in serious style, everybody’s going to really sit up and take notice," Warren continued.
There's no doubt that the heavyweight division will be keeping a close eye on Itauma if he finishes Whyte.
The Latest Boxing News
Lamont Roach Celebrates Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Domestic Violence Case Outcome
Daniel Dubois Makes Major Change After Usyk KO Loss
Major Network Closing In On Deal With TKO And Zuffa Boxing
50 Cent Continues Floyd Mayweather Dissing Spree With Latest "Broke" Jab