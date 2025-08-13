Daniel Dubois Makes Major Change After Usyk KO Loss
One of the key men that was part of Daniel Dubois' resurgence up the top of the heavyweight ladder is now leaving the team 18 months later.
Kieran Farrell announced on social media that he is parting ways with Dubois and his team. The announcement comes after Dubois (22-3, 21 KOs) suffered his second stoppage defeat against two-time undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk (24-0, 15 KOs), getting knocked out in the 5th round on July 19th.
Farrell joined the team back in March of 2024, right before Dubois was set to fight then-undefeated prospect Filip Hrgovic. Leading up to the fight, many were not picking him to beat the Croatian boxer, but "Dynamite" surprised many by stopping Hrgovic in eight rounds on June 1st, 2024.
That win crowned him the IBF interim heavyweight champion, and eventually elevated him up to world champion.
Three months later, Dubois would have his career defining performance, knocking out Anthony Joshua at Wembley Stadium, on Sept. 21st, 2024. That win solidified Dubois as arguably the second best heavyweight, outside of Usyk, and changed the perception of him as a boxer.
Farrell's Impact on Dubois
Farrell was key to Dubois' change in form, the difference in how he boxed, and his confidence was evident. Dubois always displayed god-given punching power, but with Farrell he was able to deliver shots with a ferocity that wasn't seen in previous fights. The speed, aggression and accuracy of the punches improved, along with the timing.
But the biggest difference came in Dubois' conditioning. Prior to Farrell joining the team, Dubois tended to fade and tire out towards the later rounds of his fights. But in the Hrgovic bout, you saw a well-more conditioned "Dynamite", who was able to not only push the pace of a fight as it got tougher, but also had better punch resistance, something that was exposed in his previous losses to Usyk and Joe Joyce.
What's Next For Dubois?
The past two months have been a rough one for the Dubois camp. Not only did he lose on home soil in such a stinging way, but it happened to a man that he already lost to in Usyk. To add insult to injury, it's the second stoppage loss to the Ukrainian.
On top of that, there's speculation that the Dubois team hosted a party hours prior to the Usyk rematch. The news of that bringing up the question of whether Dubois has the right people on his team.
The departure of Farrell is the just the icing on top of all the chaos. It'll be interesting to see who the camp brings in for "Dynamite," but even then there will be high expectation for similar results that the previous trainer brought.
Time will tell how this departure impacts the former heavyweight champion.
