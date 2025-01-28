Frank Warren Reveals The Real Reason Tyson Fury Retired
Tyson Fury shocked the boxing world when he recently announced his retirement from the sport. Fury suffered back-to-back decision losses to Oleksandr Usyk in 2024.
He remains a massive name in the sport and is one of the greatest heavyweights of the modern era. And there were still big-name opponents like Anthony Joshua lined up to face The Gypsy King. Hence, the Brit's decision to hang up the gloves came as a surprise.
Frank Warren has now shed light on the real reason Fury decided to call time on his career.
Speaking to Seconds Out, Warren said:
10 weeks [in training], then he got the cut eye, then he went back to training again, another few months in camp… Then he was in three months of camp for the last fight. It’s a long time and he didn’t get to see his family. At this moment in time, I don’t expect him to come back … He’s enjoying his retirement and spending time with his family. If he’s happy, I’m happy!- Frank Warren
Warren also reminded the fans of what Tyson Fury has achieved in the sport and bashed those who undermine his accolades. Fury possesses an exceptional professional record of 34-2-1 with 24 knockout wins under his belt.
Tyson Fury holds wins against big names like Deontay Wilder, Dillian Whyte, Wladimir Klitschko, Derek Chisora, and more during his career. While he is retired, Fury can still draw a massive fight if he decides to return to Boxing in a surprising move.
