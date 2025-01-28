How To Watch David Benavidez vs David Morrell: Date, Start Time, Fight Card & More
David Benavidez (29-0-0) is set to fight David Morrell (11-0-0) on February 1 in a battle of undefeated fighters. The fight is set to take place at the famous T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The WBA and WBC interim light heavyweight titles will be on the line for the fight.
Benavidez last fought Oleksandr Gvozdyk in June 2024 and earned a unanimous decision win. Now, he is looking to defend his undefeated record against Morrell in a highly-anticipated showdown.
Speaking on the GLOVES OFF Show for PBC, Benavidez sent a defiant message for Morrell, saying:
I'm gonna make an example out of him for the rest of the light heavyweight division to see that I'm not playing with anybody. If I don't make him quit or knock him out, I'll be disappointed in myself.- David Benavidez
David Benavidez vs David Morrell fight date
Date: February 1
David Benavidez vs David Morrell is set to take place on February 1.
David Benavidez vs David Morrell start time
Time: 8 pm ET (5 pm PT)
David Benavidez vs David Morrell will start on 8 pm EST and 5 pm PST.
How to watch David Benavidez vs David Morrell
TV/Stream: Amazon Prime PPV (US/UK), DAZN (Worldwide).
David Benavidez vs David Morrell location
Location: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada
David Benavidez vs David Morrell will take place at the famous T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Fight Card:
Title fight Main Event: David Benavidez vs David Morrell [12 rounds for the WBC and WBA interim light heavyweight titles]
Brandon Figueroa vs Stephen Fulton [WBC featherweight title]
Isaac Cruz vs Angel Fierro [light welterweight]
Jesus Ramos vs Jeison Rasario [super middleweight]
Mirco Cuello vs Christian Olivo [WBA Interim featherweight title
The Latest Boxing News
David Benavidez’s Top 5 Knockout Wins Ahead Of His Fight Against David Morrell
David Benavidez Reveals He Was Offered Fight vs Canelo Alvarez
When 16-Year-Old Mike Tyson Shared Incredible Wisdom About His Boxing Mentality
Terence Crawford Reveals "Greatest Attribute" That Will Help Him Defeat Canelo Alvarez