Boxing

How To Watch David Benavidez vs David Morrell: Date, Start Time, Fight Card & More

Know more in detail about the David Benavidez vs David Morrell fight card.

Apratim Banerjee

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

David Benavidez (29-0-0) is set to fight David Morrell (11-0-0) on February 1 in a battle of undefeated fighters. The fight is set to take place at the famous T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The WBA and WBC interim light heavyweight titles will be on the line for the fight.

Benavidez last fought Oleksandr Gvozdyk in June 2024 and earned a unanimous decision win. Now, he is looking to defend his undefeated record against Morrell in a highly-anticipated showdown.

Speaking on the GLOVES OFF Show for PBC, Benavidez sent a defiant message for Morrell, saying:

I'm gonna make an example out of him for the rest of the light heavyweight division to see that I'm not playing with anybody. If I don't make him quit or knock him out, I'll be disappointed in myself.

David Benavidez

David Benavidez vs David Morrell fight date

Date: February 1

David Benavidez vs David Morrell is set to take place on February 1.

David Benavidez vs David Morrell start time

Time: 8 pm ET (5 pm PT)

David Benavidez vs David Morrell will start on 8 pm EST and 5 pm PST.

How to watch David Benavidez vs David Morrell

TV/Stream: Amazon Prime PPV (US/UK), DAZN (Worldwide).

David Benavidez vs David Morrell location

Location: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

David Benavidez vs David Morrell will take place at the famous T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Fight Card:

Title fight Main Event: David Benavidez vs David Morrell [12 rounds for the WBC and WBA interim light heavyweight titles]

Brandon Figueroa vs Stephen Fulton [WBC featherweight title]

Isaac Cruz vs Angel Fierro [light welterweight]

Jesus Ramos vs Jeison Rasario [super middleweight]

Mirco Cuello vs Christian Olivo [WBA Interim featherweight title

The Latest Boxing News

David Benavidez’s Top 5 Knockout Wins Ahead Of His Fight Against David Morrell

David Benavidez Reveals He Was Offered Fight vs Canelo Alvarez

When 16-Year-Old Mike Tyson Shared Incredible Wisdom About His Boxing Mentality

Terence Crawford Reveals "Greatest Attribute" That Will Help Him Defeat Canelo Alvarez

Published
Apratim Banerjee
APRATIM BANERJEE

Apratim is an experienced sports journalist and has covered Football, Boxing, MMA, and more for the past five years. He has worked for Sports Illustrated, Sportskeeda, EssentiallySports, and other publications. Apratim is currently pursuing an MSc. in Sport Marketing at Loughborough University London.