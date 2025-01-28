When 16-Year-Old Mike Tyson Shared Incredible Wisdom About His Boxing Mentality
Mike Tyson is arguably one of the greatest boxers of all time. His legendary career is often fondly looked back on by boxing fans.
To this day, Tyson remains the youngest heavyweight champion in the history of the sport. He conquered the belt at the age of 20 years and four months.
Tyson, though, was a machine in training long before his rise to fame. A video clip from X (formerly Twitter) shows 16-year-old Mike Tyson dropping wisdom about the arduous training of a boxer.
Tyson says in the clip:
I feel I was born to fight, because I have no other interest in anything else. Anybody’s a fighter in their own right. You’re a fighter, I’m a fighter, everyone that’s in this room, even the newspapermen, they’re fighters. But everybody don’t get up every morning and run, everybody don’t go to the gym every morning.- Mike Tyson
He further added:
And everybody don’t have enough discipline to wait in the locker room for two hours or three hours, then go in the ring and do what they’ve been taught all those years in the gym. So, that’s what separates a champion from a mediocre fighter.- Mike Tyson
When asked how much talent plays a role in succes, Mike Tyson said:
Talent? I don’t believe in talent. Well some people, they have talent, that’s good, it helps when you have talent. But as long as you have a lot of determination and willpower, that’s all you need. And you have to have is the will to win.- Mike Tyson
Mike Tyson's legendary career will forever remain etched in the history of boxing. Very few boxers have been able to match his achievements and ferocity inside the ring.
