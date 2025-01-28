Diego Pacheco Hopeful For Fight vs Canelo Alvarez, Calls Him The GOAT
For any of the top fighters at super middleweight, there's one fight they all have their sights set on.
Diego Pacheco is no different when it comes to potentially landing a potential fight vs. Saul "Canelo" Alvarez. After Pacheco's unanimous decision victory over Steven Nelson on Saturday in Las Vegas, he noted what it would mean for him to one day fight Canelo.
"My dream is to become a world champion," Pacheco said. "What else than to go against the goat, Canelo? [He's] the king of the division. "If one day he gives me the opportunity, it'd be amazing. It would be a dream come true to share the ring with him."
Pacheco, 23, overcame a slow start and withstood a late rally to get past Nelson. With the win, Pacheco improved to 23-0 with 18 knockouts and retained his USWBC and WBO International titles.
Pacheco is well-positioned to become a mandatory or fight in a title eliminator the next time he steps into the ring. The 6-foot-4 super middleweight is ranked No. 1 by the WBO, No. 3 by the WBC, and No. 6 by the IBF. Canelo (61-2-2, 39 KOs) holds the WBO and WBC belts, while William Scull (23-0, 9 KOs) is the IBF champion.
With Canelo seemingly set to fight pound-for-pound great Terence Crawford in September, Pacheco will likely have to face another top name in the division in his next fight in hopes of fighting for one of the four major belts later this year or in 2026.
One name that's been brought up by Pacheco and his promoter Eddie Hearn is Edgar Berlanga (22-1, 17 KOs). Berlanga fights on March 8, but with a win, the stars could align for another chapter in the Mexico vs. Puerto Rico rivalry.
"That's a fight I've been open to doing for a long time," Pacheco said. "Edgar Berlanga, if you're listening to this, brother, we can do it next, whenever. Let's do it."
