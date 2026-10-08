Fury vs Joshua Undercard Could Feature Wild Cruiserweight vs Heavyweight Battle

The Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua fight looks like the type of event that could become historical. Yet one of the more underrated aspects is the undercard.

As is customary, a megafight needs a quality undercard to balance the event. If not, people won't stay tuned in and that could affect the overall numbers and turn a monumental event into a run-of-the-mill one.

Including title fights before the main event adds intrigue and generates interest in the card. Additionally, dream matchups between exceptional boxers who typically wouldn’t face each other also increase the appeal.

Tyson Fury | IMAGO / PA Image

Fans generally prefer an exciting brawl over a defensive, tactical bout where each fighter relies on slips and weaves for 36 minutes, and are drawn to action-packed fights where one fighter is often at risk of being knocked out.

Rumors have recently surfaced about such a fight and how it could fit in with the main event.

Deontay Wilder to face Jai Opetaia on Fury-Joshua undercard?

Jai Opetaia is the WBA cruiserweight world champion. However, his opponent hasn't weighed in at 200 pounds in decades. Deontay Wilder is a former heavyweight champion. Seeking big checks and attention, Wilder and Opetaia are reportedly in talks to join the December 11 undercard, per Mike Coppinger.

A Jai Opetaia-Deontay Wilder heavyweight fight is being explored for the Tyson Fury-Anthony Joshua undercard Dec. 11 in Cardiff, sources tell @ringmagazine. This wouldn’t impact any potential showdown with Benavidez, who’s fighting Cieslak on Dec. 5. pic.twitter.com/BgFPh9HzQf — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) October 8, 2026

Opetaia will need to gain weight just to build a strong enough base to deal with Wilder in the clinch. At the same time, his natural movement and deliberate efforts appear like those of a true heavyweight. Despite the size disadvantage, Opetaia could be the favorite based on his activity, age, and skill set.

Wilder puncher's chance

If Wilder's age has robbed him of anything, understand that power is his greatest asset, and it doesn't dissipate. Opetaia will need to use his movement to evade Wilder's punches, and one punch is all Wilder needs to end the fight. However, it's unclear whether he still has the agility and energy to throw effective punches.

A fight with Wilder does not affect Opetaia's long-term plan, which includes a bout with David Benavidez. In fact, the fight could actually draw more interest if Opetaia wins. The idea of exchanging punches with a heavyweight could significantly alter the narrative around the fight.

OPETAIA'S POWER 🔥



Jai Opetaia took Noel Mikaelian out while he was still standing 😤#GarciaBenn | Live NOW on @ParamountPlus and @DAZNBoxing 🥊 pic.twitter.com/4Cy2ErdMal — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) September 13, 2026

Right now, many see Benavidez as someone that Opetatia can't defeat. A win on a large stage against a big-punching heavyweight could actually give Opetaia the edge and Benavidez something to think about.

Wilder and Opetaia could fight on the biggest card of the year. Moreover, that could play a role in how their 2027 goes.