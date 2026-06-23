Gervonta Davis Makes Major Trainer Change as Fight Talk Intensifies

Gervonta Davis is looking to change everything ahead of his expected return to the ring.

After years of training under Calvin Ford, Davis is reportedly switching camps ahead of his 32nd professional fight. 'Tank' has been working with other coaches as he prepares for his return, and it looks like he's secured a renowned trainer for his next fight.

While his next fight has yet to be announced, Davis has been linked to potential fights against Floyd Schofield and, most recently, Devin Haney.

Gervonta Davis | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Gervonta Davis selects new trainer

According to Abraham Gonzalez of FightsATW, sources have revealed that Davis is prepared to make Jose Benavidez Sr. his head trainer for his next bout.

Gonzalez reported that Davis worked with Benavidez for weeks before deciding that the pairing was the best fit for him at this point in his career.

Benavidez is best known for training his sons, Jose Benavidez Jr. and David Benavidez. Both Benavidez brothers became world champions under the tutelage of their father, with David Benavidez currently No. 5 in Ring Magazine's pound-for-pound rankings.

David Benavidez and Jose Benavidez Sr | IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Davis, who has not fought since March 2025, is rumored to be eyeing a return in the fall or winter months of 2026 once he finally settles the legal issues that have plagued him through the first half of the year.

The controversial 31-year-old champion was recently reinstated by the WBA as its lightweight champion. The association demoted him from active champion to "champion in recess" in January, but did not find a permanent successor before restoring his status in March.

Gervonta Davis linked to potential fight with Devin Haney

WBO welterweight champion Devin 'The Dream' Haney | IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Davis has not fought since his highly controversial draw with Lamont Roach Jr., which many felt should have been his first professional defeat. He was then linked to an exhibition bout with Jake Paul in December 2025 that fell apart following his arrest for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend.

The arrest forced Davis into another hiatus, but the champion is now back in the gym and ready to defend his title. Davis appears to have immense urgency to return in a high-profile bout, sparking rumors of a potential matchup with WBO welterweight champion Devin Haney, whom his team reached out to in the last week.

Haney revealed the matchup is in its preliminary negotiation phase on Monday.

"I think Gervonta grew some balls," Haney tweeted on Monday. "His team reached out! We might just end up fighting! [Laughing emoji]"

I think Gervonta grew some balls.. his team reached out! We might just end up fighting! 😅 — Devin Haney (@Realdevinhaney) June 22, 2026

Davis has also been linked to former lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko, whose team has confirmed his interest in coming out of retirement.

Lomachenko reportedly narrowed his list to either Davis or IBF and WBO super featherweight champion Emanuel Navarrete.