Gervonta Davis Breaks Silence On Jake Paul Fight With Strong Message
Some of the hype around Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford's September 13 fight at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, has lost steam over the past week because of how the boxing community's focus has shifted to the announcement that WBA lightweight champion Gervonta "Tank" Davis will be fighting Jake Paul in November.
Just about everybody in the sport has been speaking about this polarizing fight news. Paul is addressing two of his biggest criticisms by fighting a "real boxer" (as opposed to primarily MMA fighters, whom he has matched up against several times earlier in his career) and going against somebody his around his age (Davis will be 31 by the time he and Paul fight, while Paul is 28 years old).
However, there's a gigantic size discrepancy between these two, as Paul is listed at 6'1" and last fought at 200 pounds, while Davis is listed at 5'5" and last fought at 135 pounds. As a result, fans are still poking holes in Paul's next opponent, even though it is one of the best active boxers in the sport.
Gervonta Davis Sends Message About Jake Paul Fight
Tank has remained mostly silent on social media ever since his controversial March 1 fight against Lamont Roach Jr., in which he earned a majority draw. Whether this was the byproduct of Gervonta receiving a lot of hate from fans for his performance in that draw, if it was the byproduct of him trying to spend less time on his phone, the result of him trying to focus on his next fight, or something else, isn't clear.
What is clear is that Davis is back on social media in the wake of the announcement that he's fighting Paul, as he made an Instagram post that was a video edit of some of his best and Paul's moments in the boxing ring. The post was captioned, "See yall soon..I guess! ATL gonna be too turnt. #TheONE🔥🔥🔥".
It will be interesting to see how much effort Gervonta puts into marketing and promoting this fight over the next few months. Typically, he prefers to stay out of the spotlight and let his boxing do the talking for him, although he also has a penchant for going viral for his actions and comments during pre-fight press conferences.
One would imagine that he and Paul will get some pre-fight verbal sparring in over the weeks and months to come.
