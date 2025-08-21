Insider Reveals Unusual Rules That Could Be Used In Gervonta Davis vs Jake Paul Fight
Boxing fans might see some unusual rules implemented for the Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis fight. 'Tank' Davis is set to take on Paul in an exhibition bout on November 14, as Netflix and Paul announced.
Paul last fought at cruiserweight while Davis is the WBA lightweight champion. The weight disparity between the two fighters is staggering to say the least. Davis, though, might take a page out of Mayweather's book to handle that, as revealed in a post by Ring Magazine's Mike Coppinger.
'Money' Mayweather took on Jake's brother, Logan Paul, in an exhibition setting back in 2021 and some unique rules were set for the exhibition, which may also apply to this fight.
Unusual rules for Jake Paul vs Tank Davis
The rules that were implemented for the fight saw Logan Paul, the much bigger fighter, limited to a max weight of 190 lbs, while Mayweather was capped at 160. In addition, Coppinger added we could also see similar weigh-in rules and bigger gloves to even out the bout.
"When Floyd Mayweather faced Jake’s brother Logan in an exhibition in 2021, Mayweather couldn’t weigh more than 160 while Logan was capped at 190. Would expect some similar exhibition rules for weigh in here. And obviously much larger gloves."- Mike Coppinger On X
'Tank' Davis is one of the most renowned knockout artists in boxing today. He boasts an exceptional 93.33% KO ratio. Jake Paul, on the other hand, currently boasts a 12-1-0 record with seven KO wins.
Paul's opponents include Anderson Silva, Ben Askren, Nate Diaz, 58-year-old Mike Tyson, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, and more. Paul's bout against Davis, though, would only be an exhibition, meaning it won't go on either fighter's record.
Jake Paul hints at Anthony Joshua bout following Gervonta Davis
Paul has also been in talks of potentially fighting Anthony Joshua. The 'Tank' Davis bout has shut down the rumors of that happening imminently. However, if Paul's recent social media post is to go by, that might still be on the cards.
On Davis, Paul wrote: "Gervonta who has been disrespecting my name for too long. HIs nickname might be Tank, but I’m an FPV drone and I’m about to disable tiny boy," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "Yes, he’s 1 of the top pound-for-pound boxers in the world, but my motto is anyone, anytime, anyplace, against all odds. And I like my odds. First, I am going to kill David, then I will go on to slaughter Goliath."
