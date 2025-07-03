David Benavidez To Take On 27 Win Knockout Artist In First WBC Title Defense
David Benavidez is always must-watch TV as 'The Mexican Monster' is all action whenever he steps foot inside the ring. Very few current fighters have the entertainment value that Benavidez can bring to the table.
Benavidez became the WBC light heavyweight champion after Dmitry Bivol vacated the title back in April. And the 28-year-old, who held the interim title before that, is now set for the first defense of his championship.
There have been talks Benavidez could face Callum Smith next, but he'll have to wait for his shot as Anthony Yarde has been announced as David Benavidez's next opponent. The Mexican has partnered with Turki Alalshikh and will make his Riyadh Season debut in November. Alalshikh wrote on X (formerly Twitter):
'The Mexican Monster' David Benavidez will be making his Riyadh Season debut in the month of November, when he defends the WBC light heavyweight world title against dangerous challenger Anthony Yarde.
Yarde has a record of 27-3-0 with 24 knockout wins. He has fought a who's who in the 175 lbs division and challenged the mighty Artur Beterbiev in 2023. While he lost via eighth round stoppage, Yarde threw the kitchen sink at Beterbiev.
It's yet another big fight for the 33-year-old Brit, who is coming off a unanimous decision win against Lyndon Arthur. That fight was on the undercard of Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn event which took place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
Since his loss to Beterbiev, Yarde has managed a four-fight win streak, including two stoppage wins. His experience, combined with his power, should be a tough test for Benavidez.
'The Mexican Monster' last fought in February and beat David Morrell. Cuban Morrell made the fight competitive and even earned a knockdown. Benavidez, though, wasn't significantly hurt and was more off balance than anything. He still managed to earn a lopsided decision against a gritty Morrell.
With a win against Yarde, Benavidez could potentially set up a bout against Dmitry Bivol or Artur Beterbiev. The two Russians are expected to tangle in a trilogy fight next as the series currently sits at one apiece.
