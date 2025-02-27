Gervonta Davis Says Boxing Is "Draining," Talks End Of His Fighting Career
Gervonta Davis said yesterday he's looking to have a big 2025. After fighting just once in 2024, Davis revealed his plans to fight three times this year.
"Staying in the ring more this year for sure," Davis said at during the media workout session. "Hopefully I got three fights this year."
24 hours later Davis appeared on First Take with Stephen A Smith. "Tank" was asked how close he was to retiring, Smith said "How soon is it going to be before you're done because on several occasions it's almost like you've alluded to you only have but so many fights left, you're looking to walk away from the game."
Smith continued, "How close are you to that, being undefeated and unblemished with some big fights out there for you to get?"
Gervonta paused before answering, "It's close for sure. It's just a little draining. I just want to step back for a little bit and focus on me personally. I feel like I've been doing this for some time now and I just want to give myself a break and focus on me as a human being, me as a father, me as a son and things like that."
It's not the first time Davis has discussed walking away from the sport. In December of last year he declared, "After next year, I’m out of it. Yeah, out of this sport.”
Davis' lack of activity could be considered the biggest flaw of his career. Is his grand plan to silence the haters by going out with a bang with three big fights in 2025 and then hanging up his gloves? The signs certainly seem to point that way, but it's anyones guess.
