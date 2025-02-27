Gervonta Davis Reveals His Goal For 2025
Gervonta "Tank" Davis is looking to flip the script in 2025.
After only tallying one fight in 2024, Davis revealed he plans on fighting three times in 2025.
Davis (30-0, 28 KOs), who is the WBO lightweight champion, hasn't fought three times in a year since 2019 and has only fought three times since 2023, notching stoppage victories over Hector Luis Garcia, Ryan Garcia and a seventh-round knockout of Frank Martin in his most recent bout on June 15.
"Staying in the ring more this year for sure," Davis said at the media workout. "Hopefully I got three fights this year.
The first hurdle in Davis' plan of having three fights this year comes in the form of facing WBA junior lightweight champion Lamont Roach. Roach (25-1-1, 10 KOs) is coming off an eighth-round stoppage victory over the previously undefeated Feargal McCrory on June 28 and won a split decision against Hector Luis Garcia on Nov. 25, 2023. The lone defeat of Roach's career was a unanimous decision loss to Jamel Herring on Nov. 9, 2019.
Roach hasn't fought above 130 pounds since 2017.
"Tank" has developed into one of the biggest stars in boxing, but his lack of activity has been arguably the biggest knock on his game. If he can stay more active and line up fights against the likes of fellow lightweight champions, Shakur Stevenson, Keyshawn Davis or Vasiliy Lomachenko, Davis could be poised to cement himself as one of the best boxers pound-for-pound.
