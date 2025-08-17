GGG Trainer Abel Sanchez Gives Harsh Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Verdict
Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford is now less than a month away as the Mexican puts his undisputed super middleweight title on the line on September 13. The superfight takes place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and will be broadcast globally on Netflix.
Crawford is jumping up two weight classes for the fight. He's been bulking up to gain the extra weight and is taking on arguably one of the best super middleweights ever without tasting the waters first.
There are questions surrounding the fight, such as whether Crawford can take Canelo's shot and if he would have enough power to hurt the Mexican. Gennadiy Golovkin's former trainer, Abel Sanchez, has now made a blunt prediction for the match.
Golovkin's trainer speaks on Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford
Sanchez reckons Crawford needed more time and fights to naturally transition to super middleweight and believes the quick jump up could hamper one of his best attributes, speed.
Sanchez also noted that the likes of Golovkin and Dmitry Bivol were unable to hurt Canelo, meaning it's almost impossible for Crawford to do that. Speaking to The Ring, he said:
Terence Crawford is a great fighter, but that's why we have weight divisions. Canelo has proven as he's risen in weights, he's dealt with the best in his weight division. He fought Bivol and Bivol couldn't hurt him. He fought my guy and my guy couldn't hurt him in two fights.
Sanchez also questioned Crawford's transition to super middleweight, saying, "If he had taken three or four years like Canelo did and built up not only his strength but his bulk in a correct way, he would've had a better chance. To do it in the 14, 15 months he's done it in, it's going to be tough."
Sanchez boldly added that once Canelo has Crawford's timing noted down, it would turn out to be a sparring match for the Mexican.
He said, "Crawford is going to be a lot slower because of the weight also. Once [Canelo gets his timing down] I think it'll be a sparring session for Canelo as it is in most of his last four or five fights. After the fifth or sixth round, it seems like a sparring session. He's doing whatever he wants."
Terence Crawford shows off new shape ahead of Canelo Alvarez fight
Crawford, meanwhile, has kept fans updated on his preparation ahead of the Canelo fight. Judging by his current photos, 'Bud' looks ready and raring to go at the 168 lbs division. He has definitely added some significant muscle mass to his frame.
