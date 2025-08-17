Dustin Poirier Wants Gervonta Davis To Fight Former UFC Champion
Dustin Poirier wants to see Gervonta Davis take on a former UFC champion. Davis' boxing future remains in jeopardy. 'Tank' was arrested last month on charges of domestic violence against his ex-girlfriend, the mother of his children.
He has since been released but unfortunately for fans, Lamont Roach delivered devastating news for fans saying the rematch doesn't appear to be happening. Davis and Roach fought out a majority draw in their March showdown.
Former interim UFC lightweight champion Poirier has now claimed that he'd love to see 'Tank' Davis (30-0-1, 28KOs) in MMA. And 'The Diamond', who recently retired, has suggested a former UFC champion as Davis' opponent.
Dustin Poirier's ideal MMA opponent for Gervonta Davis
Poirier wants to see Davis take on Sean O'Malley, the former UFC bantamweight champion and one of the biggest stars in MMA. Poirier said, "The MMA guys have gone over to boxing, I'd love to see some boxing guys come over to MMA. Put Gervonta Davis in there with 'Suga' Sean. Throw a couple of leg kicks, see how that goes."
One boxer who is known for his wrestling skills is Terence Crawford. Poirier suggested 'Bud' would be a good fit in MMA as well and he is super excited to see Crawford take on Canelo Alvarez on September 13.
"'Bud's another great one too. And I am super excited for his fight against Canelo coming up. Yeah, see if his wrestling can hold up [in MMA]."
Conor McGregor stepped foot inside the boxing ring in 2017 to fight Floyd Mayweather. Since then, Darren Till, Anderson Silva, Nate Diaz, and more have crossed over to the ring. Luke Rockhold and Tony Ferguson are also set to fight in boxing soon. O'Malley also had one boxing fight earlier in his career, which he won by knockout.
The only notable male boxer to cross over to the UFC is James 'Lights Out' Toney in 2010, when he took on Randy Couture at UFC 110. It ended in disaster for Toney as he was submitted in the first round.
Gervonta Davis' former opponent claimed he'd beat Sean O'Malley in MMA
Davis' former opponent, Ryan Garcia, claimed that he'd beat O'Malley in the UFC. Speaking to Ariel Helwani, Garcia claimed, "I know I’m going to knock him out in boxing, that’s not even fair. What is fair is to test myself in MMA."
I’ve already got people that are connected to Dana to ask him, let’s do this. I’ll come to UFC, pay me a bag, I’m there.
Garcia added, "I will come with everything I have and I will destroy Sean O’Malley. In the UFC." A fight, however, never materialized. Garcia has lost to Rolly Romero in his last fight, while O'Malley lost twice to Merab Dvalishvili.
