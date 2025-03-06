Gucci Manny Flores Set To Face Jorge Leyva On Friday
He doesn’t just beat his opponents—he is a designer brand of devastation. "Gucci" Manny Flores is a rising force in the Super Bantamweight division, though he might want to have a chat with a trademark lawyer before making his ring name official.
Flores is prepared to lay down the law when he faces Jorge Leyva of Mexico on Friday. Leyva is a fringe contender who once held the WBC FECOMBOX Bantamweight title. Manuel Flores is coming off a quick first round stoppage victory late last year.
Flores, who calls himself "Gucci Manny Flores," seems to be channeling not only the Atlanta rap icon, Radric Davis (who, for the record, has already locked down the trademarks for his name in music and related services) but also the high-end Tuscan fashion house known for turning heads on the runway. The promising pugilistic prospect has more “knockouts” (15) than most runway fashion shows.
Leyva, at 23, is three years younger (and one inch shorter) than his opponent in this non-title main event. He is seeking to get back on track after losing to Jose Alberto Arias last March. Since then, he has bounced back with a victory.
Manny Flores is also on his own comeback trail, having rattled off four wins by knockout since his only professional loss.
The Latest Boxing News
Teofimo Lopez On The 'Old School' Fighter Who Impresses Him And The Bivol-Beterbiev Trilogy [Exclusive]
Three Realistic Options For Derek Chisora's 'Last Fight'
WBC Officially Orders Dmitry Bivol To Fight David Benavidez
Boxing Insider Teases The Massive Platform Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Could Be Held On