WBC Officially Orders Dmitry Bivol To Fight David Benavidez
One of the best fights that can be made in boxing could be a step closer to happening.
The Ring reported that WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman has ordered undisputed light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol to face David Benavidez in his next fight.
Benavidez is the interim WBC light heavyweight champion and regular WBA light heavyweight champion, while Bivol holds all four major belts in the light heavyweight division.
While the WBC has ordered Bivol (24-1, 12 KOs) to face Benavidez (29-0, 24 KOs), that doesn't make it a guarantee they'll fight next. Bivol could face Artur Beterbiev (21-1, 20 KOs) in a trilogy bout after they split their first two matchups for the undisputed light heavyweight title. If the two can strike a deal for a third bout, that could force Benavidez to wait to face the winner.
Bivol avenged his loss to Beterbiev in their first meeting with a majority decision win on Feb. 22 in Saudi Arabia on "The Last Crescendo."
Benavidez, who is coming off of an impressive unanimous decision victory over the previously undefeated David Morrell (11-1, 9 KOs), could opt to face Callum Smith next. Smith (31-2, 22 KOs) became interim light heavyweight WBO champion with a unanimous decision win over Joshua Buatsi on the same card as Bivol vs. Beterbiev 2.
Whether it's Benavidez or a third bout with Beterbiev, Bivol has a pair of intriguing directions he can go with the next time he steps in the ring. Either fight will be one of the biggest fights that could be made in boxing in the second half of 2025.
