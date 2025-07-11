Boxing Tonight: Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano 3 Odds, Prediction & How To Watch
Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano will conclude their trilogy as the two women's boxing legends face each other for the third time on July 11. The fight, headlining an all-women's card, will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Taylor earned a split decision win in their 2022 clash while their rematch in 2024 saw the Irish fighter walk away with a unanimous decision win. Both clashes were razor close and some had Serrano as their winner.
With a win in the trilogy, Taylor (24-1-0, 6 KOs) can put the rivalry to bed. Meanwhile, Serrano (47-3-1, 31 KOs) can avenge her defeats with a win tonight. It's a high-stakes match up between two legends of women's boxing.
Below are the odds and prediction for the fight (odds courtesy of Draftkings).
Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano Moneyline odds
Moneyline: Katie Taylor +150, Amanda Serrano -185
Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano Knockout odds
KO/TKO/DQ: Katie Taylor +2200, Amanda Serrano +600
Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano Decision odds
Decision: Katie Taylor +170, Amanda Serrano -110
Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano Total rounds
Total rounds: 8.5 (Over -1100, Under +550)
Taylor vs Serrano prediction
As previously mentioned, Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano have produced two razor thin fights, which either fighter could have won.
Serrano landed more punches and more power punches in those fights, and she is certainly the one with more power, as stats show with 31 KO wins in her career. Apart from that, Serrano is also the younger fighter at 36.
Taylor is 39. While she is a modern day great, Serrano will be coming in with a point to prove due to her two unfortunate decision losses. That could see a fired up Serrano who would like to finish the fight and trilogy this time around.
Relying on her younger age and superior power, Serrano might get the job done by KO and finish the rivalry with the upper hand.
Prediction: Amanda Serrano by knockout.
Taylor vs Serrano card
Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano- Undisputed super lightweight title
Alycia Baumgardner vs Jennifer Miranda- Undisputed super featherweight title
Ellie Scotney vs Yamileth Mercado- IBF, WBO, Ring Magazine, and WBC super bantamweight titles
Dina Thorslund vs Shurretta Metcalf- WBO, WBC, Ring Magazine, and IBF bantamweight titles
Tamn Thibeault vs Mary Casamassa- Middleweight
Taylor vs Serrano Date
Date: July 11, 2025
How to watch Taylor vs Serrano
Stream: Netflix (Worldwide)
Taylor vs Serrano Time
Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT
The Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano 3 card will start at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The main event ringwalks are expected to be at 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT.
Taylor vs Serrano Location
Location: Madison Square Garden, New York
