Harlem Eubank vs Tyrone McKenna Odds and Prediction
Harlem Eubank and Tyrone McKenna are set to lock horns for the vacant intercontinental welterweight title. The fight takes place on March 7 at the Brighton Centre in Brighton, United Kingdom.
Eubank is 20-0-0 with eight career knockout wins. Irishman McKenna is 24-5-1 and has seven career wins by knockout. McKenna beat Dylan Moran via knockout in his previous outing on July 12.
Undefeated Eubank earned a unanimous decision win against Nurali Erdogan in November 2024. Ahead of the title fight this weekend, let's take a look at the odds and prediction courtesy ofDraftkings.
Harlem Eubank vs Tyrone McKenna moneyline odds
Moneyline: Harlem Eubank -380, Tyrone McKenna +275
Harlem Eubank vs Tyrone McKenna knockout odds
KO/TKO/DQ: Harlem Eubank +140, Tyrone McKenna +850
Harlem Eubank vs Tyrone McKenna decision odds
Decision: Harlem Eubank +145, Tyrone McKenna +450
Harlem Eubank vs Tyrone McKenna total rounds
Total rounds: 10.5 (Over -175, Under +130)
Harlem Eubank vs Tyrone McKenna prediction
Harlem Eubank is the younger fighter at the age of 31. While Eubank is undefeated, his last performance wasn't so impressive. He suffered an eye cut during the contest and had multiple foul instances as well.
Tyrone McKenna, meanwhile, has lost three of his last five outings. The Irishman, though, has faced some decent competition, including Regis Prograis. McKenna could prove to be a good test for Eubank.
Neither fighter possesses ferocious knockout power. Hence, it could be a battle of technique inside the ring. Eubank needs to shrug off his previous poor outing and come in with a new mindset.
With a good display, he should be able to fend off any major threat from McKenna. Our prediction is that Eubank will get a unanimous decision win against McKenna.
Winner: Harlem Eubank
