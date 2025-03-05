Boxing

How to Watch Natasha Jonas vs Lauren Price: Date, Start Time, Fight Card & More

Natasha Jonas and Lauren Price are set to fight for the WBC, IBF, and WBA welterweight titles on March 7. The fight card takes place at the Royal Albert Hall in London, United Kingdom.

Jonas, a multi-weight world champion, is 16-2-1 with nine knockout wins. She currently holds the WBC and IBF titles. Price is 8-0-0 with two career knockouts and is the current WBA weltweight champion.

The all British main event headlines a fight card consisting of only women's fighters. Let's take a look at more details about the card.

Natasha Jonas vs Lauren Price fight date

Date: March 7, 2025

Natasha Jonas vs Lauren Price is set to take place on March 7.

Natasha Jonas vs Lauren Price start time

Time: 2 pm EST (11 am PST)

How to watch Natasha Jonas vs Lauren Price

TV/Stream: Sky Sports (UK), US broadcaster not yet confirmed.

Natasha Jonas vs Lauren Price will be televised by Sky Sports and can be streamed on the same platform in the UK. A US broadcaster is yet to be confirmed.

Natasha Jonas vs Lauren Price location

Location: Royal Albert Hall, London, United Kingdom.

Natasha Jonas vs Lauren Price will take place at the Royal Albert Hall in London, United Kingdom.

Fight card

WBC, IBF, and WBA welterweight title fight: Natasha Jonas vs Lauren Price

WBC lightweight title fight: Caroline Dubois vs Bo Mi Re Shin

Featherweight: Karriss Artingstall vs Raven Chapman

European flyweight title fight: Chloe Watson vs Jasmina Zapotoczna

Middleweight: Cindy Ngamba vs Kirstie Bavington

Super bantamweight: Francessca Hennessy vs Carla Camila Campos Gonzales

