How to Watch Natasha Jonas vs Lauren Price: Date, Start Time, Fight Card & More
Natasha Jonas and Lauren Price are set to fight for the WBC, IBF, and WBA welterweight titles on March 7. The fight card takes place at the Royal Albert Hall in London, United Kingdom.
Jonas, a multi-weight world champion, is 16-2-1 with nine knockout wins. She currently holds the WBC and IBF titles. Price is 8-0-0 with two career knockouts and is the current WBA weltweight champion.
The all British main event headlines a fight card consisting of only women's fighters. Let's take a look at more details about the card.
Natasha Jonas vs Lauren Price fight date
Date: March 7, 2025
Natasha Jonas vs Lauren Price is set to take place on March 7.
Natasha Jonas vs Lauren Price start time
Time: 2 pm EST (11 am PST)
How to watch Natasha Jonas vs Lauren Price
TV/Stream: Sky Sports (UK), US broadcaster not yet confirmed.
Natasha Jonas vs Lauren Price will be televised by Sky Sports and can be streamed on the same platform in the UK. A US broadcaster is yet to be confirmed.
Natasha Jonas vs Lauren Price location
Location: Royal Albert Hall, London, United Kingdom.
Natasha Jonas vs Lauren Price will take place at the Royal Albert Hall in London, United Kingdom.
Fight card
WBC, IBF, and WBA welterweight title fight: Natasha Jonas vs Lauren Price
WBC lightweight title fight: Caroline Dubois vs Bo Mi Re Shin
Featherweight: Karriss Artingstall vs Raven Chapman
European flyweight title fight: Chloe Watson vs Jasmina Zapotoczna
Middleweight: Cindy Ngamba vs Kirstie Bavington
Super bantamweight: Francessca Hennessy vs Carla Camila Campos Gonzales
