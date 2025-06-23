How To Watch Deontay Wilder vs Tyrrell Herndon: Date, Start Time, Fight Card & More
Deontay Wilder returns to action on June 27, taking on Tyrrell Herndon at the Charles Koch Arena in Witchita, Kansas. It's a crossroads fight for the former heavyweight champion, who has lost four of his last five fights, three of those via finishes.
At 39, another defeat might mark the end of Wilder's journey. That said, he is most certainly one of the scariest knockout artists to ever grace the sport of boxing. Wilder boasts a professional record of 43-4-1 and a stunning 42 of those wins have come via knockout. When Deontay Wilder hits opponents clean, they usually go to sleep.
Tyrrell Herndon, meanwhile, is 24-5-0. He is 37 and is on a three fight win streak. Herndon, though, has never fought someone of Wilder's caliber and pedigree. It's the biggest fight of his life, while for Wilder, it's about getting back into the win column. 'The Bronze Bomber' will look to prove that he can still be a force in the heavyweight division.
Deontay Wilder vs Tyrrell Herndon date
Date: June 27
Wilder vs Herndon will take place on June 27.
Deontay Wilder vs Tyrrell Herndon start time
Time: 9 PM EST/ 6 PM PST
Wilder vs Herndon is set to start at 9 PM EST/ 6 PM PST.
How to watch Deontay Wilder vs Tyrrell Herndon
TV/Stream: BLK Prime
Wilder vs Herndon will be streamed on BLK Prime.
Deontay Wilder vs Tyrrell Herndon location
Location: Charles Kock Arena in Wichita, Kansas
Wilder vs Herndon Card
Deontay Wilder vs Tyrrell Herndon: Heavyweight: 10 rounds
Deon Nicholson vs Devonte Williams: Light Heavyweight: 10 rounds
Gustavo Trujillo vs Lateef Kayode: Heavyweight: 10 rounds
Nico Hernandez vs Robert Ledesma: Super Flyweight: six rounds
Jeff Page Jr vs Jurmain McDonald: Cruiserweight: Six rounds
Jorge Carlos vs Kerim Morkoc: Super Lightweight: Six rounds
John Cantrell vs Franklin Sparks: Heavyweight: Six rounds
Eric Valencia vs Willie Harris: Lightweight: Four rounds
Joshua Richey vs Chancey Wilson: Featherweight: Four rounds
Kayla Williams vs Helen Lucero: Lightweight: Four rounds
Miguel Noah Aldana vs General Lee: Lightweight: Four rounds
