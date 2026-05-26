How to Watch Dmitry Bivol vs Michael Eifert: Start Time, Fight Card & Live Stream

For the first time in over a year, Dmitry Bivol returns to the ring to defend the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO light heavyweight titles.

Bivol was last seen in February 2025, when he evened the score with Artur Beterbiev at one fight apiece to claim the undisputed 175-pound titles. Injuries have taken him hostage in the months since, preventing the lucrative trilogy and a high-profile unification bout against David Benavidez, leading to a 15-month layoff that will end against mandatory challenger Michael Eifert.

Bivol's layoff cost him the WBC belt, which went to then-interim champion Benavidez. 'The Mexican Monster' also claimed the WBA 'regular' title with a clean win over David Morrell — Bivol has been the WBA 'super' champion since 2019 — giving him a strong claim to be the best fighter in the division.

Dmitry Bivol | IMAGO / Hoganphotos

While Eifert has been waiting in the wings for years, the fight is not what anybody wanted from Bivol's return. Still, the tricky 28-year-old poses an interesting stylistic challenge for the 35-year-old Bivol on his return.

Bivol and Eifert headline an 11-fight card from the UMMC Arena in Yekaterinburg, Russia. The fight will mark Bivol's first time fighting in his home country since 2021, when he defeated Umar Salamov by unanimous decision to defend the WBA title.

Dmitry Bivol delivers blistering hand speed and brutal body shots 😨 @DZBTUK#BivolEifert | May 30 | Live on DAZN ▪️#DZBTUK #DZBTFRANCE pic.twitter.com/NgCYXWE8ok — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 25, 2026

Undefeated Russian middleweight contender Vadim Tukov returns in the co-main event to defend the WBA gold 160-pound title against Argentinian challenger Sebastian Papeschi. Tukov is the No. 2-ranked contender by the WBA and could make a strong case to be the next opponent for organizational champion Erislandy Lara with an impressive win.

Dmitry Bivol vs. Michael Eifert date

Date: May 30, 2026

Dmitry Bivol vs. Michael Eifert location

Location: UMMC Arena in Yekaterinburg, Russia

Dmitry Bivol vs. Michael Eifert time

Start Time: 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT

Main event ring walks (estimated): 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT

How to watch Dmitry Bivol vs. Michael Eifert

Stream: DAZN

Dmitry Bivol vs. Michael Eifert fight card

(C) Dmitry Bivol vs. Michael Eifert - for the WBA and IBF light heavyweight titles

Vadim Tukov vs. Sebastian Papeschi - for the WBA gold middleweight title

Mukhammad Shekhov vs. Yerni Betancourt - super bantamweight

Sergey Lubkovich vs. Michael King - for the IBF Asia welterweight title

Nikita Zon vs. Nahuel Garcia - super middleweight

Vsevolod Shumkov vs. Christian Olivo Barreda - featherweight

Sharabutdin Ataev vs. Saipaier Rouzi - light heavyweight

Gor Khachatryan vs. Valery Oganisyan - super lightweight

Konstantin Mishechkin vs. Oleg Misiura - super middleweight

Matvey Dotsenko vs. Shugaib Nasrullaev - super welterweight

Sergey Manzhuev vs. German Skobenko - heavyweight