How to Watch Dmitry Bivol vs Michael Eifert: Start Time, Fight Card & Live Stream
For the first time in over a year, Dmitry Bivol returns to the ring to defend the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO light heavyweight titles.
Bivol was last seen in February 2025, when he evened the score with Artur Beterbiev at one fight apiece to claim the undisputed 175-pound titles. Injuries have taken him hostage in the months since, preventing the lucrative trilogy and a high-profile unification bout against David Benavidez, leading to a 15-month layoff that will end against mandatory challenger Michael Eifert.
Bivol's layoff cost him the WBC belt, which went to then-interim champion Benavidez. 'The Mexican Monster' also claimed the WBA 'regular' title with a clean win over David Morrell — Bivol has been the WBA 'super' champion since 2019 — giving him a strong claim to be the best fighter in the division.
While Eifert has been waiting in the wings for years, the fight is not what anybody wanted from Bivol's return. Still, the tricky 28-year-old poses an interesting stylistic challenge for the 35-year-old Bivol on his return.
Bivol and Eifert headline an 11-fight card from the UMMC Arena in Yekaterinburg, Russia. The fight will mark Bivol's first time fighting in his home country since 2021, when he defeated Umar Salamov by unanimous decision to defend the WBA title.
Undefeated Russian middleweight contender Vadim Tukov returns in the co-main event to defend the WBA gold 160-pound title against Argentinian challenger Sebastian Papeschi. Tukov is the No. 2-ranked contender by the WBA and could make a strong case to be the next opponent for organizational champion Erislandy Lara with an impressive win.
Dmitry Bivol vs. Michael Eifert date
Date: May 30, 2026
Dmitry Bivol vs. Michael Eifert location
Location: UMMC Arena in Yekaterinburg, Russia
Dmitry Bivol vs. Michael Eifert time
Start Time: 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT
Main event ring walks (estimated): 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT
How to watch Dmitry Bivol vs. Michael Eifert
Stream: DAZN
Dmitry Bivol vs. Michael Eifert fight card
- (C) Dmitry Bivol vs. Michael Eifert - for the WBA and IBF light heavyweight titles
- Vadim Tukov vs. Sebastian Papeschi - for the WBA gold middleweight title
- Mukhammad Shekhov vs. Yerni Betancourt - super bantamweight
- Sergey Lubkovich vs. Michael King - for the IBF Asia welterweight title
- Nikita Zon vs. Nahuel Garcia - super middleweight
- Vsevolod Shumkov vs. Christian Olivo Barreda - featherweight
- Sharabutdin Ataev vs. Saipaier Rouzi - light heavyweight
- Gor Khachatryan vs. Valery Oganisyan - super lightweight
- Konstantin Mishechkin vs. Oleg Misiura - super middleweight
- Matvey Dotsenko vs. Shugaib Nasrullaev - super welterweight
- Sergey Manzhuev vs. German Skobenko - heavyweight
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Jaren Kawada is a combat sports writer who specializes in betting, with over five years of experience in boxing and MMA. When he is not covering the sport, Kawada is an avid MMA, Brazilian jiu-jitsu and boxing practitioner. Kawada has previous bylines with ClutchPoints, Sportskeeda MMA, BetSided and FanSided MMA. Born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii, Kawada has a B.A. in Sports Media from Butler University and now resides in Denver, Colorado.Follow jarenkawada1