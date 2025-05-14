Boxing

How To Watch Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr: Date, Start Time, Fight Card & Live Stream

Everything you need to know about the Paul vs Chavez Jr boxing fight.

Boxing On SI Staff

Jake Paul watching Jutta Leerdam watching the race WC Single Distances on March 15, 2025.
Jake Paul watching Jutta Leerdam watching the race WC Single Distances on March 15, 2025. / IMAGO / Pro Shots

YouTuber turned pro boxer Jake Paul is set to take on Julio Cesar Chavez Jr on June 28th in Anaheim, California.

Paul (11-1), who last fought and defeated Mike Tyson on November 15th, 2024, will take on the former WBC middleweight champion who is now in the twilight of his career and 11 years Paul's senior. The fight will be contested over 10, 3-minute rounds in the cruiserweight division.

The co-main event will feature a fight between WBO and WBA cruiserweight champion Gilberto 'Zuerdo' Ramirez vs IBF and WBA cruiserweight champion Yuniel Dorticos.

Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr head-to-head

Jake Paul

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr

Age

28

39

Height

6 feet 1 inch

6 feet

Reach

76 inches

73 inches

Record

11-1 (7 KOs)

54-6-1 (34 KOs)

Nationality

United States

Mexico

Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr undercard

Gilberto 'Zurdo' Ramirez vs Yuniel Dorticos

Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr fight date

Date: Saturday, June 28

Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr time

Time: 8pm ET (5pm PT)

How to watch Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr

Stream: DAZN PPV

Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr location

Location: Honda Center, Anaheim, California

