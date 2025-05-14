How To Watch Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr: Date, Start Time, Fight Card & Live Stream
YouTuber turned pro boxer Jake Paul is set to take on Julio Cesar Chavez Jr on June 28th in Anaheim, California.
Paul (11-1), who last fought and defeated Mike Tyson on November 15th, 2024, will take on the former WBC middleweight champion who is now in the twilight of his career and 11 years Paul's senior. The fight will be contested over 10, 3-minute rounds in the cruiserweight division.
The co-main event will feature a fight between WBO and WBA cruiserweight champion Gilberto 'Zuerdo' Ramirez vs IBF and WBA cruiserweight champion Yuniel Dorticos.
Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr head-to-head
Jake Paul
Julio Cesar Chavez Jr
Age
28
39
Height
6 feet 1 inch
6 feet
Reach
76 inches
73 inches
Record
11-1 (7 KOs)
54-6-1 (34 KOs)
Nationality
United States
Mexico
Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr undercard
Gilberto 'Zurdo' Ramirez vs Yuniel Dorticos
Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr fight date
Date: Saturday, June 28
Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr time
Time: 8pm ET (5pm PT)
How to watch Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr
Stream: DAZN PPV
Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr location
Location: Honda Center, Anaheim, California
