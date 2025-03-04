Oscar De La Hoya Slams Joe Rogan And Dana White In Latest Video Rant
Joe Rogan and Oscar De La Hoya have been involved in a few back and forth interactions over the past few months. De La Hoya already has a bitter relationship with UFC CEO Dana White.
In a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast with film director Peter Berg, Rogan and Berg questioned De La Hoya's stance on Terence Crawford.
De La Hoya has been campaigning for a fight between Crawford and Vergil Ortiz Jr, and Rogan and Berg have questioned why De La Hoya is talking about Crawford despite not being his promoter.
'The Golden Boy' clapped back saying the reason he's commenting is that he's Vergil Ortiz Jr's promoter. He added:
I'm commenting because my fighter Vergil Ortiz easily beat Madrimov last Saturday. Much easier than Crawford did. I'm also commenting because it's my f****** job. To be a promoter and to promote my fighter. And to get people talking just like you two right now.
De La Hoya's outburst didn't stop there as he continued his rant, saying that Rogan refuses to have him on his podcast. He claimed that Rogan must have it on his contract to not allow him on due to the latter's cushy relationship with Dana White. De La Hoya said:
Joe, it must be in your contract to speak ill of me and not say one nice word about me. Bro, stop being petty. You refuse to put me on your podcast when the majority of your content is MMA or boxing-centered. I mean, I get that daddy Dana will not let you have me on the podcast.
De La Hoya even proposed having him and Dana White on the same episode of Rogan's podcast, saying:
Let me propose something. This will be the highest-rated show you'll ever do. Have me and your daddy Dana on the podcast together, two against one. And I'm fine with that because I'm an open book.
