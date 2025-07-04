How to Watch Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois 2: Date, Start Time, Fight Card & More
Oleksandr Usyk will take on Daniel Dubois on July 19 and the winner will walk away from the contest as the undisputed heavyweight champion. The fight takes place at Wembley Stadium in London, United Kingdom.
Usyk earned a ninth round stoppage win in their first meeting in 2023. However, the Ukranian briefly touched the canvas following a low shot from Dubois, which the referee rules as a low blow rather than a knockdown.
Dubois' camp remain firm that it was a legitimate shot while Usyk is looking to put all doubts to bed. Since that fight, the Ukrainian has beaten Tyson Fury twice. Dubois, meanwhile, has amassed a three fight knockout streak against Jarrell MIller, Filip Hrgovic, and Anthony Joshua.
Ahead of the highly important heavyweight showdown, here's more information about the fight on July 19.
Usyk vs Dubois date
Date: July 19, 2025
Usyk vs Dubois time
Time: TBA
Usyk vs Dubois location
Location: Wembley Stadium, London.
How to watch Usyk vs Dubois 2
TV/ Stream: DAZN PPV (Worldwide)
Usyk vs Dubois card
Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois 2- Undisputed heavyweight title
Lawrence Okolie vs Kevin Lerena- WBC silver heavyweight title
Lewis Edmondson vs Daniel Lapin- IBF light heavyweight intercontinental and WBA light heavyweight continental titles
