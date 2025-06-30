Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. Criticizes Son's Performance In Loss To Jake Paul
It's no secret that the biggest reason why Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. was chosen to fight against Jake Paul on June 28, 2025, at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, is because of how much weight his name holds within the boxing world.
This is owed to his father, Julio Cesar Chavez Sr., who is one of the most famous Mexican boxers in the sport's history. Chavez Sr. competed as a pro for 25 years (from 1980 to 2005) and held the WBC super featherweight title, the WBA and WBC lightweight titles, the WBC light welterweight title twice, and the IBF light welterweight title, the Ring magazine and lineal lightweight titles, and the lineal light welterweight title twice across his esteemed career.
He also holds records for the most total successful world title defenses (27), the most title fight victories (31), and the most title fights (37), ultimately finishing his professional career with a 107-6-2 record with 86 KOs.
While Chavez Jr. has produced a respectable professional career, it pales in comparison to what his father accomplished in the sweet science. And after Chavez Jr. lost to Jake Paul via unanimous decision on Saturday, his father was critical about select aspects of his performance when speaking with FightHype.
"[Chavez Jr.] had a little bit of ring rust because he has been out of the ring for over two years, but he's very happy that his son is healthy. He gave a good fight, he just didn't throw enough punches in the first round," an interpreter said of Chavez Sr.'s comments (which he initially made in Spanish) on the fight.
The interpreter then added, "His son should have done more in the beginning to win, but he's very happy that Julio came out healthy... After two years of ring rust for my son, he did a great job, he just didn't have enough."
It will be interesting to see where both Paul and Chavez Jr. go from here.
The Latest Boxing News
Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr Result: Paul Cruises To Decision Victory
Jake Paul Promises Legal Action Against 'Pigs' Who Claim Fights Are Rigged
Jake Paul Rips Dana White For Failure To Support Ex-Foe Needing Life-Saving Surgery
Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr Purse Revealed By California State Athletic Commission