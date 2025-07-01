Tyson Fury Doubles His Wealth In 2024 As Retired Boxer Enjoys Retirement
Tyson Fury shocked the boxing world when he decided to retire in early 2025. 'The Gypsy King' lost two close decisions to Oleksandr Usyk in 2024. However, there were still a few big fights available for Fury, especially a potential showdown against Anthony Joshua.
Fury, though, called time on his career and is enjoying retirement life to the fullest. Perhaps his decision was made easier by the fact that he doubled his wealth in 2024. According to the Daily Mail, Fury's company's value nearly doubled last year, increasing from $112.56 million to $222.43 million.
His company's investments also went up from $149.39 million to $242.62 million. However, creditors are owed around $38.45 million. Fury took a dividend of $137,313 last year. All of the figures above, however, do not account for his December 2024 rematch against Oleksandr Usyk, where Fury once again made a substantial payday.
Tyson Fury retired from boxing with a record of 34-2-1 with 24 KO wins. Fury has returned from retirement before and often teases fans with videos on social media. However, judging by his latest social media activity, Fury seems to be happily enjoying family time and retirement.
The heavyweight division, meanwhile, has moved on. Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois will clash on July 19 with the winner walking away with the undisputed title. Fury, though, could still have a major fight lined up if he decides to return to the ring.
