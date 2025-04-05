How To Watch Richard Torrez Jr vs Guido Vianello: Date, Start Time, Fight Card & More
A high-stakes heavyweight clash is set to go down on Saturday in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Richard Torrez Jr faces the toughest test of his career when he faces Guido Vianello on Saturday. The undercard also features undefeated junior welterweight prospect Lindolfo Delgado facing Elvis Rodriguez in a 10-round bout and the return of rising lightweight contender Abdullah Mason against Carlos Ornelas.
Torrez Jr (12-0, 11 KOs) has won each of his fights inside the distance, though, he's tasked with a significant step up in competition against Vianello. Vianello is coming off of a dominant 8th-round stoppage of Arslanbek Makhmudov on Aug. 17. He also pushed Efe Ajagba to the brink before losing by split decision on April 13.
Here's how to watch Torrez Jr vs. Vianello and the rest of the card on Saturday night.
MORE: ESPN Confirms Previously Reported Gervonta 'Tank' Davis vs Lamont Roach Rematch Date
Richard Torrez Jr. vs Guido Vianello fight date
Date: April 5, 2025
Richard Torrez Jr. vs Guido Vianello start time
Time: 10 p.m. ET
How to watch Richard Torrez Jr. vs Guido Vianello
TV/ Stream: ESPN plus
Richard Torrez Jr. vs Guido Vianello location
Location: Pearl Concert Theater at the Palms Casino Resort, Las Vegas, Nevada
Richard Torrez Jr. vs Guido Vianello fight card
Richard Torrez Jr. (12-0, 11 KOs) vs. Guido Vianello (13-2-1, 11 KOs): 10-round heavyweight bout
Lindolfo Delgado (22-0, 16 KOs) vs. Elvis Rodriguez (17-1-1, 13 KOs): 10-round junior welterweight bout
Abdullah Mason (17-0, 15 KOs) vs. Carlos Ornelas (28-4, 15 KOs): 10-round lightweight bout
Albert Gonzalez (12-0, 7 KOs) vs. Dana Coolwell (13-3, 8 KOs): 8-round featherweight bout
Steven Navarro (5-0, 4 KOs) vs. Juan Garcia (14-1-2, 11 KOs): 8-round junior bantamweight
Art Barrera Jr. (7-0, 5 KOs) vs. Daijohn Gonzalez (12-5, 6 KOs): 6-round welterweight bout
Jahi Tucker (13-1-1, 6 KOs) vs. Troy Williamson (20-3-1, 14 KOs): 10-round middleweight bout
DJ Zamora (15-0, 10 KOs) vs. Hugo Castañeda (15-1-1, 11 KOs): 8-round junior lightweight
Sammy Contreras Jr. (debut) vs. Robert Jimenez (2-2-1, 1 KO): 4-round junior welterweight bout
