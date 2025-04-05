Boxing

How To Watch Richard Torrez Jr vs Guido Vianello: Date, Start Time, Fight Card & More

Richard Torrez Jr. faces Guido Vianello in a high-stakes heavyweight clash on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Nathaniel Marrero

Richard Torrez Jr. (left) and Guido Vianello
Richard Torrez Jr. (left) and Guido Vianello / IMAGO/Newscom World

A high-stakes heavyweight clash is set to go down on Saturday in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Richard Torrez Jr faces the toughest test of his career when he faces Guido Vianello on Saturday. The undercard also features undefeated junior welterweight prospect Lindolfo Delgado facing Elvis Rodriguez in a 10-round bout and the return of rising lightweight contender Abdullah Mason against Carlos Ornelas.

Torrez Jr (12-0, 11 KOs) has won each of his fights inside the distance, though, he's tasked with a significant step up in competition against Vianello. Vianello is coming off of a dominant 8th-round stoppage of Arslanbek Makhmudov on Aug. 17. He also pushed Efe Ajagba to the brink before losing by split decision on April 13.

Here's how to watch Torrez Jr vs. Vianello and the rest of the card on Saturday night.

MORE: ESPN Confirms Previously Reported Gervonta 'Tank' Davis vs Lamont Roach Rematch Date

Richard Torrez Jr. vs Guido Vianello fight date

Date: April 5, 2025

Richard Torrez Jr. vs Guido Vianello will take place on April 5.

Richard Torrez Jr. vs Guido Vianello start time

Time: 10 p.m. ET

The main card for Richard Torrez Jr. vs Guido Vianello begins at 10 p.m. ET.

How to watch Richard Torrez Jr. vs Guido Vianello

TV/ Stream: ESPN plus

Richard Torrez Jr. vs Guido Vianello can be streamed on ESPN Plus.

Richard Torrez Jr. vs Guido Vianello location

Location: Pearl Concert Theater at the Palms Casino Resort, Las Vegas, Nevada

Richard Torrez Jr. vs Guido Vianello will take at the Pearl Concert Theater at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Richard Torrez Jr. vs Guido Vianello fight card

Richard Torrez Jr. (12-0, 11 KOs) vs. Guido Vianello (13-2-1, 11 KOs): 10-round heavyweight bout

Lindolfo Delgado (22-0, 16 KOs) vs. Elvis Rodriguez (17-1-1, 13 KOs): 10-round junior welterweight bout

Abdullah Mason (17-0, 15 KOs) vs. Carlos Ornelas (28-4, 15 KOs): 10-round lightweight bout

Albert Gonzalez (12-0, 7 KOs) vs. Dana Coolwell (13-3, 8 KOs): 8-round featherweight bout

Steven Navarro (5-0, 4 KOs) vs. Juan Garcia (14-1-2, 11 KOs): 8-round junior bantamweight

Art Barrera Jr. (7-0, 5 KOs) vs. Daijohn Gonzalez (12-5, 6 KOs): 6-round welterweight bout

Jahi Tucker (13-1-1, 6 KOs) vs. Troy Williamson (20-3-1, 14 KOs): 10-round middleweight bout

DJ Zamora (15-0, 10 KOs) vs. Hugo Castañeda (15-1-1, 11 KOs): 8-round junior lightweight

Sammy Contreras Jr. (debut) vs. Robert Jimenez (2-2-1, 1 KO): 4-round junior welterweight bout

The Latest Boxing News

Abdullah Mason Predicts Gervonta Davis vs Shakur Stevenson

Mike Tyson Criticizes Gervonta 'Tank' Davis vs Lamont Roach Fight Controversy

Oscar De La Hoya Gives Brutal Take On Devin Haney Since Ryan Garcia Fight

Published
Nathaniel Marrero
NATHANIEL MARRERO

Nathaniel Marrero is a writer for the Boxing, Pittsburgh Pirates and Baltimore Ravens On SI sites. He's also written for the Orlando Sentinel and MLB.com, and was a part of UCF's sports show, Hitting The Field. He attended UCF and graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2023. Twitter/X: Nate_Marrero