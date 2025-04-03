Abdullah Mason Predicts Gervonta Davis vs Shakur Stevenson
For many, Gervonta "Tank" Davis was on the verge of cementing himself as the top guy at lightweight before his fight vs. Lamont Roach Jr.
Now, after Tank and Roach Jr. fought to a majority draw on March 1, there are more questions than answers about whether Tank is the best lightweight in the world and how he'd fare against the other champions in the division, Vasiliy Lomachenko, Shakur Stevenson and Keyshawn Davis.
One fighter who has changed their mind about a potential bout between Gervonta and Stevenson is top prospect Abdullah Mason. Mason spoke about a potential bout between the two lightweight champions on Ring Champs with Ak and Barak and said he's starting to lean toward Stevenson should the two ever meet in the ring.
"Based off the last Tank fight, I'm probably leaning toward Shakur in that one," Mason said.
Tank (30-0-1, 28 KOs) was the heavy favorite heading into his bout vs. Roach Jr. (25-1-2, 12 KOs), but had to go to the brink against the WBA junior lightweight champion. The fight wasn't without its controversy, as Tank took a knee in the ninth round to have his face wiped with a towel by one of his cornermen. Referee Steve Willis began to count as if he was scoring it a knockdown, but after Tank pleaded his case, Willis stopped the count and allowed the action to resume.
Had Willis scored a knockdown and all three judges scored it a 10-8 round in favor of Roach Jr., he would have won by unanimous decision and pulled off one of boxing's biggest upsets this century.
Regardless, should Tank win in a rematch against Roach Jr., that could set the stage for a bout against Stevenson (23-0, 11 KOs), which would make for a high-profile unification bout between two of the most skilled boxers in the world. Stevenson's pristine defense and counterpunching going against Tank's one-punch knockout power and accuracy make it one of the best fights that can be made in the sport.
Mason (17-0, 15 KOs) returns to action on Saturday to face Carlos Ornelas (28-4, 15 KOs) on the undercard of Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Guido Vianello at the at Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.
