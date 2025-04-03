Oscar De La Hoya Gives Brutal Take On Devin Haney Since Ryan Garcia Fight
Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney fought in April 2024, with Garcia earning a majority decision win after knocking Haney down three times during the contest.
The result, however, was turned into a no-contest as Garcia tested positive for banned substance Ostarine after the bout. Both fighters have been out of action since.
Oscar De La Hoya has now given his verdict on Haney's upcoming clash against Jose Ramirez. Speaking to Boxing Scene, he believes 'The Dream' is finished after the Garcia fight.
Ramirez is coming in guns blazing. He senses the opportunity. I feel Devin Haney is a shot fighter after what Ryan Garcia did to him.
De La Hoya added:
It happens that quick, yes. I’ve seen [Haney’s] demeanor … he looks lost. Look, Ramirez still has his power, his legs and a left hook.
Haney is 31-0-0 with 15 knockout wins after the loss to Garcia was overturned to a no-contest. Apart from Devin Haney vs Jose Ramirez, Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero and Teofimo Lopez vs Arnold Barboza Jr are also on the Fatal Fury In Times Square card that is set for May 2nd.
Speaking about Garcia vs Romero, De La Hoya said:
Rolly can punch like a mule, and Ryan has been off for a year.
He also thinks Teofimo Lopez vs Arnold Barboza Jr is up for grabs. De La Hoya believes Lopez's mindset will be important and credited Barboza Jr for polishing up his skills. He thinks Barboza Jr could very well steal the show.
The Latest Boxing News
Olympic Silver Medalist Backing Terence Crawford’s Strength Against Canelo Alvarez
Edgar Berlanga Calls Caleb Plant 'A F****** Disgrace To Boxing'; Plant Fires Back
Deontay Wilder ‘Looking Forward To’ Facing Francis Ngannou
Shakur Stevenson Disagrees With Terence Crawford Over Errol Spence Jr’s Hall of Fame Case