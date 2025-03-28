“I’ve Always Been the Underdog”: Tevin Farmer’s Road Warrior Mentality
Tevin Farmer is set to rematch William Zepeda in Cancun, Mexico this weekend. In their first match-up, Farmer lost a close split decision. Their first fight was on Latino Night last year as part of Riyadh Season.
Farmer (33-7-1, 8 KOs) is looking to bounce back and prove once again that he thrives in enemy territory. Zepeda (32-0, 27 KOs), meanwhile, brings an undefeated record and heavy hands into the rematch, hoping to solidify his standing as one of the most dangerous lightweights in the world.
“Everyone forgets how I got my world title the first time; I had to go to Australia to get my belts. I have been the underdog my entire career, and I have gone into the den and been the wolf that steals the goods," Farmer said in the final press-conference ahead of Saturday's fight.
Farmer’s career shows he is not afraid to be a lone wolf far from friends and family to get the job done. Farmer went to Australia to win a wide verdict over Billy Dib in 2018 and earn the IBF Featherweight title. At one point Farmer was also linked to a boxing match in Ghana which never took place.
The Philadelphia native has fought all over the United States, taking fights anywhere to stay active and on the radar. Like another illustrious fighter with ties to Philadelphia, Bernard Hopkins, Farmer lost his professional debut.
Zepeda, not Farmer, is known for his power. Thus, it was a minor upset when Farmer scored a flash knockdown in their first fight. For Farmer it was a tough loss and another sign post on the road less traveled.
